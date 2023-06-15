Cowboys’ Ex-Highly Touted Draft Pick Considered ‘Surprise’ Cut Candidate

The Dallas Cowboys could be forced to make a few surprising cuts this offseason.

As predicted by 105.3 The Fan’s “Love of the Star” podcast, one of those surprising cut candidates could be none other than cornerback Kelvin Joseph. Sports Illustrated’s Richie Whitt notes that Joseph’s poor play last season at cornerback along with being moved positionally could put him on the roster bubble.

“In Dallas’ perfect world, the 2021 second-round pick Joseph would be a starter by now opposite Trevon Diggs,” writes Whitt. “He hasn’t played to that level, as last year he played poorly at corner. But now? New vet Stephon Gilmore is the other starter. Second-year playmaker DaRon Bland is the top slot corner. And Joseph finds himself being moved positionally.”

Kelvin Joseph Underwhelmed in Significant Playing Time Last Season

The former second-round draft pick saw notable playing time last season due to season-ending injuries suffered by Jourdan Lewis and Anthony Brown. However, Joseph failed to impress when called into action, posting a 49.2 defensive grade last season, according to Pro Football Focus. Of the Cowboys’ nine cornerbacks who played last season, Joseph’s defensive grade is the worst among the group.

Furthermore, he posted an even worse grade in coverage (44.1). Joseph’s grade in coverage was the eighth-worst among all cornerbacks with at least 100 snaps.

Joseph’s play was so underwhelming last season that he was benched after allowing two touchdowns in a three-minute span during a 40-34 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, as Jerry Trotta of The Landry Hat noted last December.

“In light of Joseph’s poor showing, Dan Quinn confirmed the second-year cornerback has been benched” wrote Trotta. “Per the defensive coordinator, Dallas will hold an open competition for the starting perimeter job opposite (Trevon) Diggs.”

Head coach Mike McCarthy tried to make Joseph’s move from outside corner sound like a positive — although the move was clearly made due to his struggles while playing opposite of Trevon Diggs.

“You can see his heightened awareness,” said McCarthy. “There’s nothing he can’t do physically but I think the understanding of going in and playing Nickel and what I like is I think it has made him better outside.”

Cowboys Could Go in Either Direction With Kelvin Joseph

Whitt notes Joseph’s struggles on the field along with behavioral issues off of the field as reasons for why his time may be up in Dallas.

“But Joseph – trying to fix a reputation regarding his behavioral issues – didn’t get moved from boundary corner as a reward; he got moved because he wasn’t good enough at corner, with even late-round rookie Eric Scott Jr. moving ahead of him on the depth chart this spring,” writes Whitt.

If there is one thing working in Joseph’s favor, it’s the fact that he’s on a cheap rookie deal. The third-year cornerback is due to earn just $2.1 million this season and $2.5 million next season. Joseph’s bargain contract may make it hard for Dallas to move on from the young cornerback.

With that being said, the Cowboys are loaded with depth at cornerback, with Diggs and Stephon Gilmore cemented in the outside cornerback roles and DaRon Bland projected as the slot cornerback. Meanwhile, Lewis and Nahshon Wright also return to compete for roster spots.

We’ll see if the Cowboys end up retaining Joseph, but he’s certainly on the roster bubble entering training camp.