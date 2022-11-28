Cowboys Could Land ‘One-Man Wrecking Crew’: Analyst

The Dallas Cowboys could land a “one-man wrecking crew” on defense.

According to CBS Sports’ Ryan Wilson in his latest mock draft, the Cowboys could select edge rusher Drew Sanders out of the University of Arkansas with the 28th overall pick in 2023. Wilson explains why the fit makes sense, with the draft analyst detailing the versatility of Sanders.

“Sanders is a former five-star who transferred from Alabama after the 2021 season and all he’s done is show out for the Razorbacks,” says Wilson. “He was an edge rusher for the Crimson Tide but he lines up all over the defense for Arkansas and he’s been a one-man wrecking crew when he’s on the field.”

Cowboys Could Team Sanders With Parsons for Scary Duo

The 6-foot-5, 233-pound edge rusher has been a menace for the Razorbacks this season, notching 8.5 sacks and three forced fumbles. The idea of teaming up Sanders with reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year Micah Parsons is the definition of a scary sight. In other words, Dallas could have the league’s top pass-rushing duo by drafting Sanders.

As Kyle Crabbs of Draft Network explains in his scouting report of Sanders, the junior linebacker is a “hybrid” player who has “good initial burst.”

“Sanders is implemented as a hybrid linebacker who can rush from the edge or play in stack alignments behind the defensive front,” says Crabb. “A true EDGE at Alabama, Sanders is uncovering new opportunities for himself as a member of the Razorback front. His hallmark physical traits include his physicality, good initial burst, and tackling skills.”

Cowboys starting linebackers Leighton Vander Esch and Anthony Barr will be free agents this offseason. After declining Vander Esch’s fifth-year rookie option and then re-signing him to a one-year deal in the offseason, it wouldn’t be surprising if Dallas simply allows him to walk. Meanwhile, Barr is 30 years old and is more of a stopgap solution.

On the other hand, Sanders is a potential star who could create absolute havoc by teaming up with Parsons for the next half-decade.

Don’t be surprised if the Cowboys lean towards selecting an edge rusher with their first-round draft pick next year.

Cowboys Are Considered Favorites to Land OBJ

It looks like the Cowboys are the overwhelming favorites to land Odell Beckham.

According to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Sunday, November 27, Dallas is the favorite to land the three-time Pro Bowl receiver.

“Here’s what one executive on a team linked to Odell Beckham Jr. said this weekend about a potential landing spot for the free-agent WR: ‘It sounds like it will be Dallas. If you’re in Vegas, your 2-1 favorite is the Cowboys and everyone else is 5- or 6-1.’”

The 30-year-old receiver is scheduled to meet with the Cowboys on Dec. 5. He’s also scheduled to meet with the New York Giants and is also expected to meet with the Buffalo Bills. A few other teams — the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs — have been mentioned as potential landing spots for the veteran receiver.

Dallas has made it no secret that they covet Beckham, with team owner Jerry Jones stressing the importance of the star receiver.

“Odell could help us,” Jones said following Dallas’ win over New York on Thanksgiving. “I believe that right now. Now, we’ve got to make it fit and that’s the challenge here.”

Barring an unexpected turn of events, it’s clear the Cowboys are the favorites to land Beckham.