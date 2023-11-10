Cowboys Predicted to Land Potential New Starting WR With ‘Excellent Speed’

The Dallas Cowboys could be looking at their new starting wide receiver.

As suggested by CBS Sports’ Josh Edwards in his 2024 NFL Mock Draft, he expects the Cowboys to select Ohio State wide receiver Emeka Egbuka at No. 21. Egbuka is known as the No. 2 receiver to Marvin Harrison Jr. at Ohio State, but he’s considered one of the top wide receiver prospects in this year’s draft.

“Brandin Cooks and Michael Gallup have not produced in the way expected,” writes Edwards. “Dallas provides Dak Prescott with a more effective prospect capable of playing inside and out.”

Emeka Egbuka Possesses Versatility and Speed

Egbuka is seen as one of the most versatile receiver prospects in this year’s draft. Not only does he possess ridiculous speed — he posted a 4.42 40-yard dash at the All-American Combine back in 2019 — he has prototypical receiver size at 6-foot-1, 206 pounds.

NFL Draft Buzz details multiple strengths in Egbuka’s scouting report which should translate into success as a starting receiver in the league.

“Protypical size height speed prospect who has proved to be super productive both at Ohio State playing against elite competition. He’s extremely competitive, an aggressive, violent runner after the catch with the ability to break a tackle. He’s a contributor as a blocker in the run game. Has good body strength to squirm out of tackles with the coordination to maneuver his frame between defenders.”

As mentioned before, Egbuka posted a top-notch 40-yard dash speed several years ago. That was the best in his high school class and he could be the fastest receiver in this year’s draft.

“Egbuka has excellent speed, running a 40-yard dash in 4.42 seconds at the All-American Combine in 2019 – the best in class. Could easily now be in contention for the fastest receiver in the entire class.”

Despite playing alongside the best receiver prospect — Harrison — last season, Egbuka still posted 74 catches for 1,151 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns.

Why the Cowboys Need a New Starting Receiver

One of the Cowboys’ biggest weaknesses is at the wide receiver position where they’re simply lacking production outside of No. 1 wide receiver CeeDee Lamb. Outside of Lamb’s production — 57 receptions and 824 receiving yards — Dallas’ second-leading receiver is Michael Gallup with just 22 receptions (on 38 targets) for 243 receiving yards and zero touchdowns.

Meanwhile, high-profile trade acquisition Brandin Cooks has had a minimal impact on the offense, contributing just 17 receptions for 165 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

Although Dak Prescott is having one of the better seasons of any quarterback in the NFL — ninth in passing touchdowns and seventh in passer rating — it’s clear that the lack of secondary options outside of Lamb is restricting the firepower of Dallas’ offense. The Cowboys rank just 14th in yards per play (5.3).

That’s fine for a team just looking to make it into the playoffs; it’s not fine for a team looking to make a Super Bowl run.

The Cowboys recently signed veteran receiver Martavis Bryant, who had not appeared in an NFL game since 2018 due to a suspension. It’s clear that Dallas knows they’re lacking in the wide receiver department, but they won’t be able to truly upgrade until the draft next year.

They can do that by selecting Egbuka in next year’s draft.