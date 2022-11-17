Cowboys Could Land ‘Nightmare’ Edge Rusher: Analyst

The Dallas Cowboys could land a “nightmare” defender.

As proposed by Michael Renner of Pro Football Focus, an ideal prospect-team fit would be the Cowboys landing Florida State defensive end prospect Jared Verse. Dallas already features one of the most dominant young edge rushers in the league in Micah Parsons. Selecting Verse — who is just a year younger than Parsons — could give the Cowboys the most dominant pass-rushing duo for years to come.

“Verse lining up opposite Micah Parsons in pass-rushing situations would be a nightmare for opposing offenses,” says Rennger. “The Florida State edge rusher’s juice is as good as it gets in this draft class, and he can easily track down ball carriers in space. It would give that Cowboys defensive line so much speed to play with in pass-rushing situations that offensive coordinators’ heads would spin.”

Why Verse is Considered a Top Defensive Prospect

The 22-year-old Verse is in the midst of his first season at Florida State after transferring from Albany. The 6-foot-4, 250-pound end’s athleticism is what separates him from other prospects, according to Keith Sanchez of The Draft Network.

“But the most impressive thing in how Verse uses his athleticism to play the run is when he plays the read option,” says Sanchez. “He stays square to the line of scrimmage and is in position to play the running back or the quarterback. As a pass rusher, Verse’s first step allows him to get around the edge on offensive linemen and he can turn the corner to get to the quarterback.”

According to CBS Sports, Verse is the second-best defensive end prospect and No. 9 overall prospect in the 2023 NFL draft. Josh Edwards of CBS Sports explains why Verse — who is in the midst of playing his first year in a big-time conference like the ACC — is destined to be a first-round draft selection.

“A year ago, Florida State took Georgia edge rusher transfer Jermaine Johnson II and elevated him to a first-round pick,” said Edwards. “Verse, an Albany transfer, is potentially on the same path. He is a well-built athlete who gets up to speed quickly. Verse displays displacement power but has average bend at the high side of his rush. He does a good job of containing the edge and is patient playing down the line. Verse does a good job of getting off blocks with quick hands.”

Cowboys Could Land Verse With a Late First-Round Pick

During his first season with the Seminoles, Verse has racked up 6.5 sacks and 11 tackles for loss. His tackles for loss total leads the ACC.

According to Edwards’ latest mock draft, he has Verse pegged as being selected with the 29th overall pick. He has the Cowboys projected to make a selection with the No. 26 overall pick. In other words, barring Verse making a monumental leap during the NFL Combine, Dallas will likely have the opportunity to select Verse with a late first-round draft pick.

The Cowboys do have some potential needs to address in next year’s draft — wide receiver and running back are some notable positions — but if they have the opportunity to pair Verse with Parsons, it might be too tough to pass up.