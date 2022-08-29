Cowboys Considered Landing Spot for Giants’ ‘Big-Play’ Receiver

The Dallas Cowboys could soon acquire one of their rivals’ top receivers.

As noted by Maurice Moton of Bleacher Report, New York Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton could “catch on” with the Cowboys. Slayton is currently the odd man out at wide receiver for the Giants, as they look to move forward with Kenny Golladay, Kadarius Toney and Sterling Shepard as their top three receivers. Slayton is a holdover from the previous regime — the Dave Gettleman era — having been selected with a fifth-round pick during the 2019 NFL draft.

“Slayton could catch on with the division rival Dallas Cowboys, who probably won’t have Michael Gallup at the beginning of the season as he recovers from a torn ACL or James Washington (broken foot),” says Moton. “The Cowboys could use a big-play receiver who averaged 15-plus yards per reception in his first two seasons.”

Slayton’s Name Emerging in Trade Talks

The 25-year-old Slayton has led the Giants in receiving yards in two of the past three seasons. After seeing 97 targets (ranked 37th) and a decent target share clip of 19.4 percent (ranked 42nd) during the 2020 season, Slayton’s playing time and role in New York’s offense saw a drastic dip during the 2021 season. Slayton saw just 58 targets (77th) and 13.6 target share rate (74th) last season, falling behind Golladay, Toney and Shepard in the pecking order.

Slayton’s uncertain future with the Giants has led to his name being mentioned in trade discussions, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

“Giants have gotten trade inquiries on WR Darius Slayton, per source,” reported Schefter on Monday, August 29. “One more name to watch in a busy week of moves.”

Slayton — who is in the final year of his rookie deal with a $2.6 million cap hit — said following Sunday’s preseason finale he wouldn’t be surprised if he was released.

“I don’t think I would be surprised now,” Slayton said. “It’s kind of like my fourth time doing this. I don’t know. I don’t really stress about it too much. At the end of the day, if it’s meant for me to be here, I’ll be here. If it’s not, I won’t.”

Why the Cowboys Could Use Slayton

The Cowboys would have an immediate opening for their division rival’s receiver due to their lack of depth caused by injuries. Gallup is out for at least the season opener due to his recovery from an ACL injury, while projected No. 3 receiver James Washington is sidelined through October with a Jones fracture ailment.

Dallas will likely enter the season with CeeDee Lamb, Jalen Tolbert and Noah Brown as its top three receivers. That’s a bit concerning considering Tolbert is a rookie and Brown is a veteran known for his special teams play rather than his receiving prowess. Through four seasons, Brown doesn’t have a single touchdown catch.

Signing Slayton — who has proven to be an adequate No. 2 receiver after posting 700-plus yard seasons in 2019 and 2020 with mediocre quarterback play — would only improve the Cowboys’ receiving unit. It also doesn’t hurt that Dallas plays New York in Week 3.

The Cowboys have been bullish on bringing outside help at receiver, but if Slayton is released, Dallas should pounce on the opportunity.