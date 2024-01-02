Cowboys’ Oft-Injured Ex-Pro Bowler on ‘Roster Bubble’ for 2024: Expert

A longtime member of the Dallas Cowboys may be looking at the end of his tenure with the team.

As Michael Ginnitti of Spotrac writes, one veteran on the Cowboys’ roster who should be considered on the “roster bubble” for the 2024 offseason is none other than linebacker Leighton Vander Esch. Vander Esch is coming off of yet another serious neck injury, the fourth time his season has ended due to such an ailment.

Ginnitti notes that the Cowboys can free up $2.5 million in cap space by moving on from the oft-injured starter.

“Dallas brought LVE back on a $5M guarantee, including $1M of his 2024 salary,” writes Ginnitti. “That probably won’t preclude them from moving on this March, freeing up $2.5M of cap space.”

Why the Cowboys Could Move on From Leighton Vander Esch

Vander Esch is due to earn $3 million in base salary and a total of $4.75 million in cap hit for the 2024 season. If the Cowboys move on from the 27-year-old linebacker this offseason, they would incur a $2.25 million dead cap hit.

The issue with Vander Esch isn’t so much his play on the field as it is his availability. The former Pro Bowler — he was named as a selection following the conclusion of his rookie season in 2018 — bounced back in 2022 with a strong campaign, racking up 90 tackles in just 14 games, ranking second on the team in tackles.

According to Pro Football Focus, Vander Esch posted a 70.8 defensive grade during the 2022 season, his highest defensive grade in a single season since his rookie year when he posted an 84.4 defensive grade.

That strong season led to the Cowboys — who had previously signed him to a one-year deal during the 2022 offseason — re-signing Vander Esch to a bigger and longer commitment this time around, a two-year deal worth $8 million.

Leighton Vander Esch’s Career in Doubt After Latest Neck Injury

However, Vander Esch’s career is in doubt following his latest neck injury, this time occurring after just five games through the 2023 season. Shortly after the injury, team owner Jerry Jones expressed concern regarding Vander Esch’s career moving forward.

“We just wish him well,” Jones back in November on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas. “The nature of his potential injury here causes me to really think longer-term and beyond what it means for next week or beyond what it means for next month relative to the team. It has everything to do with what’s in his best interest.”

As mentioned earlier, Vander Esch has a serious history of neck injuries. Outside of the four prior season-ending injuries during his NFL career, the former first-round pick also missed some time due to a neck injury during his junior season at Boise State.

Although his career is in doubt, Mike Fisher of Sports Illustrated reported back in November thinking behind the linebacker’s career being over is “premature.”

If that’s the case, the Cowboys may be faced with a tough decision to make on a productive — but often injured — veteran during the offseason. In his absence, Dallas has started Damone Clark, who has posted a solid 64.5 defensive grade this season. Clark is also under contract for the next two seasons at a cap hit of just over $2 million — much cheaper than Vander Esch’s earnings.

Economics combined with Vander Esch’s history of injuries may ultimately lead to Dallas’ decision.