Analyst Rips Cowboys Loss as ‘Most Intense Flag Football Game Ever’

The Dallas Cowboys fell to the Las Vegas Raiders in overtime on Thanksgiving Day.

The Cowboys lost in overtime, 33-30, as Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson nailed a 29-yard game-winning field goal to hand Dallas their third straight loss against AFC West opponents.

While that is certainly concerning enough in itself, the amount of penalties called during the game were even more concerning. The Cowboys were flagged for 14 penalties for 166 total yards.

But none was more controversial than cornerback Anthony Brown’s fourth penalty — the last occurring on a 3rd-and-18 conversion by the Raiders. The 33-yard penalty automatically gave the Raiders the ball on the Cowboys’ 24-yard-line.

This one decided it. Four pass interference calls against Anthony Brown today pic.twitter.com/FoJO5ks1b9 — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) November 26, 2021

Cowboys Loss is ‘Most Intense Flag Football Game Ever’

Needless to say, media and fans had a field day with the game, which had 28 accepted penalties for 276 total yards.

Cowboys staff writer Nick Eatman ripped the game by calling it the “most intense flag football game ever.”

“Hey, I’ve played the sport in college,” said Eatman. “Even played it once with a guy who was calling the game today for CBS, and another time here recently. But today was the most-attended game of “Flag Football” that I’ve ever seen. This was tackle football with pads and helmets, yet the flags were the story of the game.