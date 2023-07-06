Cowboys’ Potential Week 1 Starter Considered Trade Candidate

The Dallas Cowboys could consider moving on from a young player competing for a starting position in training camp.

As suggested by Sean Martin of SB Nation’s Blogging the Boys, third-year offensive guard Matt Farniok is a potential trade chip for the Cowboys. While Farniok will have an opportunity to win the starting left guard job, Dallas’ bloated depth along the offensive line could make him an odd man out.

Why Cowboys Could Look to Trade Matt Farniok

Martin mentions that Farniok will have to beat out one of the current starters — Tyler Smith — in order to win a starting spot on the offensive line. If Dallas’ other backups prove to be capable, that could lead the Cowboys into shopping Farniok for a future draft pick.

“Farniok, or any other left guard prospect, will have a hard time beating out last year’s top pick Tyler Smith for the guard spot if the Cowboys go with Tyron Smith and Terence Steele at tackle,” writes Martin. “If either Matt Waletzko or Josh Ball emerge as an option at tackle to provide depth behind Smith and Steele, and Alec Lindstrom proves he is a capable backup at center, Farniok’s usefulness to the team could lessen. At that point, he might be a good trade candidate to strengthen the roster elsewhere, or to grab a future draft pick.”

As Martin mentions, Farniok has versatility beyond playing left guard. The former seventh-round draft pick actually started games at center, right guard and right tackle during his collegiate career at the University of Nebraska.

“A depth player since being drafted in the seventh round of 2021, Farniok’s position flex to also play center is valued by the Cowboys who only have Tyler Biadasz as a proven player here – though the same could be said about any other team in need of a center,” writes Martin.

Matt Farniok’s Future Could Hinge on Terence Steele’s Health

The Cowboys’ offensive line is one of the team’s biggest burning questions entering training camp. It’s unclear what the starting offensive line will look like in Week 1 due to Terence Steele’s recovery from an ACL injury suffered in Week 14 last season.

Back in March, Jon Machota of The Athletic projected a starting offensive line featuring Tyron Smith at left tackle, Smith (Tyler) at left guard, Tyler Biadasz at center, Zack Martin at right guard and Steele at right tackle.

However, there’s two major questions as the Cowboys look to figure out their starting five. The first question is, will Steele be ready for Week 1? And if he is, will they insert him as the starting right tackle while shifting Tyron to left tackle and Tyler to left guard?

Another possibility is leaving Tyron at right tackle and Tyler at left tackle — the way the Cowboys ended the 2022 season — and using Steele as the left guard. Head coach Mike McCarthy mentioned that possibility back in March.

Via Clarence Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram:

“Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy on cross training RT Terence Steele at guard: ‘I mean we’re talking about it. Yeah, we’re talking about it. We haven’t got in there with those guys yet. Offseason program starts in April, but yeah we’ll definitely … we’re looking at all those things.'”

If Steele isn’t ready by Week 1, Dallas will likely use Farniok at left guard to start out the season. However, once Steele is ready to return from his ACL injury, the Cowboys could look to trade Farniok.