Cowboys’ Micah Parsons Fires off on Refs After Dolphins Loss

Micah Parsons is not a happy camper following the Dallas Cowboys‘ latest loss.

After the Cowboys came up just short in their 22-20 loss to the Miami Dolphins in Week 16, the two-time Pro Bowl linebacker couldn’t hold back on his displeasure with the officiating. Parsons called some of the penalties “mind-blowing” following the game.

Via Jon Machota of The Athletic:

“It’s mind-blowing, the things that are getting called, and the positions that we get put in,” said Parsons on Sunday, December 24. “We just have to learn how to fight the adversity. I know a lot of it is BS, but it’s the world we live in. We’ve got the star on our helmet. … It’s just hard to play defense.”

Although there wasn’t a major disparity in penalties called between both teams — Dallas was called for six penalties for 38 yards in comparison to Miami’s five penalties for 33 yards — Parsons was likely peeved over a roughing the passer call on him during the Dolphins’ touchdown drive at the end of the first half.

A flag was thrown on Parsons’ hit on Tua Tagovailoa despite merely shoving him to the ground shortly after the quarterback threw the ball on a key 2nd-and-1 play from the Cowboys’ nine-yard line. The penalty resulted in an automatic first down at Dallas’ four-yard line, resulting in a touchdown pass from Tagovailoa to Raheem Mostert on the next play.

Sorry, Micah Parsons. Controversial call. Better to not hit the QB like this. Flag leads to #Cowboys needlessly giving up a TD. pic.twitter.com/HLl9VJoq3m — fishsports ✭ (@fishsports) December 24, 2023

Micah Parsons Sounds off on Controversial Penalty

Parsons sounded off on that particular play during the postgame presser.

“(The ref) said my intent was to punish the quarterback,” said Parsons. “How am I trying to punish him if I’m just trying to sack him? It’s not like it was a late hit. It’s not like I’m leaving my feet. I didn’t lead with my head. I don’t know how you make that call.”

It’s hard to argue against Parsons’ point, considering the hit itself wasn’t egregious by any means. Had the penalty not been thrown, the Dolphins would have been forced to convert on a key 3rd-and-1 conversion. The Cowboys would have also been given the chance to stop Miami in that situation, which could have resulted in a four-point swing, with the Dolphins settling for a field goal instead of scoring a touchdown.

Regardless, the Cowboys’ defense did have an opportunity at the end of the game to stop the Dolphins’ offense with the game on the line while leading 20-19. However, Dallas allowed Miami to drive 64 yards down the field to convert on the game-winning field goal as time expired.

Mike McCarthy Remains Confident in Cowboys Despite Latest Road Loss

The Cowboys’ road woes did not come to an end in this game.

While Dallas certainly played much better than they did a week prior during their 31-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills on the road, they still came up short as they dropped to 3-5 in away games this season.

Despite their latest setback, head coach Mike McCarthy remains confident in his squad.

“It was a juggernaut game,” said McCarthy. “That’s what we expected. … It’s a challenge in these games because you know it’s gonna come down to one play. And they probably made a play or two more than we did. It was a hard fought game. We may have to go on the road, obviously, to get this done. I think we got a lot that we can draw from this. … We got to play better than we did today, because you have to play above it on the road, and road warriors we will be.”

With the Cowboys dropping to 10-5 and the Philadelphia Eagles playing one of the easiest remaining schedule in the NFL with games against the 5-9 New York Giants and 3-12 Arizona Cardinals, Dallas will likely have to go on the road during their entire postseason run.

They’ll hope to carry over their strong play in Miami by winning on the road in the playoffs.