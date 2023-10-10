Micah Parsons on George Kittle’s ‘F*** Dallas’ Shirt: ‘We Got Something for That’

The Dallas Cowboys‘ rivalry with the San Francisco 49ers may have just intensified after Micah Parsons’ comments to George Kittle.

As if the Cowboys’ 42-10 loss to the Niners wasn’t painful enough, the San Francisco tight end – who scored three touchdowns in the win — was seen warming up before the game while wearing an expletive-filled undershirt under his jersey that read “f*** Dallas.”

Not only did Kittle add fuel to the rivalry with his shirt, he further added to it by posting a photo of himself with a caption on Instagram that read the following: “3 piece chicken tendy for turning 30! SNF always a blast! Who lost to me in rock paper scissors again?”

Micah Parsons Responds With His Own Message

It didn’t take long for Parsons to respond to his rival during his podcast on Bleacher Report on Monday, October 9 with his own message — the Cowboys have something for that.

“George Kittle had three touchdowns on us and he posted this thing to IG and said F**** Dallas,” Parsons said. “I just feel like he’s making it more personal than it has to be. Imma say this right now, laugh now, cry later. We got something for that. Just trust, if we see them again just trust. And we are going to put it just like that, I’m not going to say too much, but if we are going to make it personal we can make it personal, that’s cool.”

While the two teams aren’t due to meet again in the regular season, they could very well meet in the playoffs again. It is worth nothing that Dallas has played San Francisco in each of the last two postseasons. However, those games haven’t gone the Cowboys’ way, with Dallas losing both of those games, each by one possession.

This long to the Cowboys’ biggest roadblock in the NFC will obviously sting. But if Dallas is ever going to advance past the divisional round and hope to achieve their objective of winning a Super Bowl, they’re going to have to learn how to beat the Niners.

Considering Parsons’ message, the Cowboys will be hoping for another rematch with Kittle’s Niners in the playoffs.

Dak Prescott Gets Blunt on 49ers Loss, Calls Defeat ‘Humbling’

Following Dak Prescott’s two-interception performance in a 19-12 loss to the Niners in the divisional round of the playoffs last season, the veteran quarterback was hoping to redeem himself during the rematch in Week 5.

Things did not go as planned.

Not only did Prescott have his worst game of the season, he threw three interceptions after throwing just one during his first 136 pass attempts of the season. For the game, Prescott completed 14-of-24 passes for 153 yards (58.3%) and 6.4 yards per pass attempt for a 51.6 passer rating.

His passer rating was lower than the 63.6 rating he produced in the playoff loss to the Niners back in January and his passer rating was the sixth-lowest of his eight-year career.

Prescott didn’t hold back on the magnitude of the loss, calling it “the most humbling game” of his career.

“Didn’t see it coming,” Prescott said after the game. “Put everything into this, and got punched in the mouth. It was humbling a couple weeks ago against Arizona. But this may be the most humbling game I’ve ever been a part of. Felt good about the preparation, felt good about everything honestly coming into this game and they beat us in every aspect.”

There are many questions on whether or not Prescott can lead the Cowboys to where they want to be, which is hoisting the Lombardi Trophy. Through his first seven seasons as the franchise quarterback, Prescott has yet to lead the team past the divisional round despite his 64-38 career record in the regular season. His 64 wins are the eighth-most of any active quarterback. Prescott’s win percentage also ranks fifth among all starting quarterbacks.

However, until Prescott leads Dallas deep into the playoffs — and he’ll likely have to beat San Francisco to do so — the criticism of the 30-year-old quarterback won’t stop.