Cowboys Could Be Option for 3-Time Pro Bowl QB, Says Analyst

The Dallas Cowboys could be in the market for a backup quarterback.

The Cowboys will enter training camp with their backup quarterback spot undecided. Cooper Rush, Will Grier and Ben DiNucci have started a combined four games during their NFL careers. According to David Howman of SB Nation’s Blogging The Boys, Dallas could look towards a more experienced backup to fix their issues.

One of those proposed names is none other than former MVP and three-time Pro Bowl quarterback Cam Newton. Newton spent the 2021 season with the Carolina Panthers, starting five games and appearing in eight games for his old club. Howman argues that “stylistically speaking,” Newton fits in as a backup to Dak Prescott better than any of the other available options.

“That’s why we’re talking about him as a backup option and not a starter,” says Howman. “Stylistically speaking, Newton is a better fit to backup Dak Prescott than any other available options. Newton’s size and physicality mirror that of Prescott without losing the mobility that make him a viable dual threat when necessary. Additionally, his wealth of experience in the NFL would provide for a less significant drop-off in the event he ever ended up actually playing.”

Why Newton Could Make Sense for Cowboys

There’s no arguing that Newton’s experience is his greatest sell as a backup. The 33-year-old quarterback has been considered a starter at some point during all 11 seasons of his career. Furthermore, he’s led a team to a Super Bowl and has been a starter on four playoff squads.

There’s also little doubt that Newton would play for a smaller salary at an opportunity. This is the same player who accepted a base salary of $1.05 million with the New England Patriots during the 2020 offseason. Newton won’t enter the season as a starting quarterback on any team, so his best opportunity at a roster spot is as a backup.

The question is, do the Cowboys really desire an experienced backup quarterback? Whether fans agree or not, it feels as if Dallas is rather confident in their trio of young backup quarterbacks.

The 28-year-old Rush led the Cowboys to a dramatic walk-off victory over the Minnesota Vikings in his lone start of the season last year. Rush threw for 325 yards, two touchdowns and a game-winning touchdown pass to Amari Cooper in the final minute of Dallas’ 20-16 victory over Minnesota.

Outside of Rush, the Cowboys feature former third-round pick Grier and DiNucci, who enters his third season in Dallas’ system after starting a game in 2020.

Why Newton May Not Make Sense for Cowboys

Further complicating matters if Newton’s troubling trend of recent play. Newton actually lost his last 13 games as a starting quarterback of the Panthers — extending back to 2018 — and his quarterback rating hasn’t exceeded 82.9 in the past three years.

According to Pro Football Focus, Newton posted a 53.1 offensive grade and an even worse 46.5 passing grade. For perspective, Newton’s offensive and passing grade was the worst of any quarterback who saw regular playing time during the 2021 season outside of Mike Glennon.

While Newton’s dual-threat ability is certainly an appealing quality — he ran for 12 touchdowns during the 2020 season — his severe limitations in the passing game make him an unlikely option for the Cowboys.