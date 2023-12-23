Cowboys Could Sign ‘Perfect’ Replacement in Super Bowl Champion Defender

The Dallas Cowboys could be an ideal landing spot for a Super Bowl champion defensive tackle.

As the Cowboys continue to deal with starting defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins’ injury, Dallas is lacking depth at defensive tackle. As Anthony Licciardi of Sports Illustrated suggests, the Cowboys could boost their depth by signing Sebastian Joseph-Day, who was recently waived by the Los Angeles Chargers.

Via Ian Rapoport of NFL Network:

“A surprise: The #Chargers are waiving DT Sebastian Joseph-Day, who has started 14 games, source said,” wrote Rapoport on Friday, December 22. “Would be a potential addition for a playoff team.”

Why Chargers Released Sebastian Joseph-Day

As mentioned by Rapoport, Joseph-Day had started all 14 games this season, but his release comes with the Chargers’ season being over following Justin Herbert’s season-ending injury and the firing of former coach Brandon Staley.

Over the course of his career, the 28-year-old defensive tackle has served as a starter since his rookie season in 2019. In fact, Joseph-Day won a Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams during the 2021 season after missing the majority of the season due to a torn pectoral injury. However, he returned in time to play in Super Bowl LVI, which the Rams won over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Joseph-Day has started 68 of his 69 career appearances, posting 224 tackles, 11 sacks and 31 quarterback hits over the past five seasons. According to Pro Football Focus, the former sixth-round draft pick has posted a 59.7 defensive grade and 64.0 pass-rushing grade with 25 total quarterback pressures (15 hurries, seven hits and three sacks) during the 2023 season.

Why the Cowboys Should Sign Sebastian Joseph-Day

Those grades are actually an upgrade over Hankins’ numbers (49.9 defensive grade and 61.2 pass-rushing grade) and Hankins’ total quarterback pressures total just six (three sacks and three hurries) by comparison.

With the exception of Osa Odighizuwa, Joseph-Day’s grades are either an upgrade or mirror the Cowboys’ current rotation of defensive tackles.

Considering Hankins could very well miss the remainder of the regular season due to an ankle injury, Joseph-Day could be the perfect replacement for Hankins, as Joe Summers of FanSided suggests.

“Cowboys’ defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins is battling an injury that may keep him out for the remainder of the regular season and the perfect potential depth just became available,” writes Summers. “While Dallas expects Hankins back soon, adding Joseph-Day is a no-brainer for insurance.”

While the Cowboys won’t be claiming Joseph-Day off of waivers — he would have cost just $720,000 for the remainder of the season — they should still sign him.

As Licciardi writes, Joseph-Day is a “low-risk option” for the Cowboys.

“But our analysis: Joseph-Day offers the Cowboys a low-risk option for a unit that could certainly use a jolt,” writes Licciardi. “Filling in for Hankins’ role, allowing him to return to his best spot and Hankins to truly get healthy, could pay dividends as Dallas approaches the NFC playoff circuit.”

Considering one of the Cowboys’ weaknesses are in the run defense department — they rank 19th in yards and 18th in yards per attempt — it would suit Dallas well to sign a former champion defensive tackle as they seek to make a Super Bowl run.