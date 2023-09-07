Cowboys Urged to Poach Former $38 Million Starter From Bills

The Dallas Cowboys could benefit from considering the addition of a veteran player from the Buffalo Bills‘ practice squad.

As suggested by Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox, a free agent that the Cowboys “must pursue” is none other than linebacker Christian Kirksey. The 31-year-old veteran is a current member of the Bills’ practice squad following his surprising release from the Houston Texans at the conclusion of the preseason. In fact, Kirksey served as a team captain and ranked second on the Texans with 124 tackles during the 2022 season.

Cowboys Urged to Sign Christian Kirksey Due to DeMarvion Overshown’s Injury

Knox argues that adding Kirksey would help alleviate the loss of rookie DeMarvion Overshown, who is out for the 2023 season due to a preseason ACL tear.

“Adding Kirksey would be a great move for a Dallas defense that was inconsistent against the run in 2022,” writes Knox. “Rookie third-round pick DeMarvion Overshown was expected to contribute at the second level, but a preseason ACL tear will have him eyeing 2024 instead. Kirksey could help fill the void created by Overshown’s injury, and he should be available at a reasonable price.”

Christian Kirksey Wants to Play for Winning Team

As noted by Paul Hamilton of WGR 550, one of Kirksey’s desires is to play for a winning team.

“I want to be part of a winning culture, so I’m hungry and ready to help out wherever I can,” Kirksey said.

Despite playing in 112 games with 92 starts over the past nine seasons, Kirksey has played in just two playoffs game during his career, with both of those appearances coming as a member of the Green Bay Packers during the 2020 season. Kirksey has never played in a Super Bowl game.

Knox actually suggests that the Cowboys could sign Kirksey to a two-year, $8 million deal. Prior to his release from the Texans, Kirksey was playing under a two-year, $10 million deal with Houston. Kirksey previously played under a four-year, $38 million deal as a member of the Cleveland Browns back in 2017.

In other words, Kirksey wouldn’t take much of a pay reduction and he would play a smaller role while having the opportunity to play on a winning team with Super Bowl aspirations.

Although Kirksey is a member of the Bills’ practice squad, he can be signed by the Cowboys as long as he’s signed to the 53-man roster. He would also have to count towards the Cowboys’ 53-man roster for a minimum of three weeks, even if he’s released before then, as Bernd Buchmasser of SB Nation’s Pats Pulpit points out.

“If a practice squad player is signed by another team, he receives a guaranteed three-week salary and will count against the 53-man roster for at least three weeks — even if released before those three weeks are over,” writes Buchmasser.

Despite Kirksey’s lack of postseason experience, he’s one of the more proven linebackers in the NFL. Outside of his clear experience as a nine-year veteran, he has racked up three different 100-tackle campaigns, including a team-leading 148 tackles with the Browns during the 2016 season. As mentioned earlier, he has also served as a defensive captain, which would help make the job easier of current Cowboys veteran linebacker, Leighton Vander Esch.

Considering Dallas’ lack of depth at linebacker following Overshown’s injury, adding a player of Kirksey’s caliber could help in the long run.