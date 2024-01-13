Cowboys Could Poach Eagles Pro Bowler Coming off Career Year: Analyst

The Dallas Cowboys could sign a key player from their hated rivals, the Philadelphia Eagles.

One free agent that teams should be eyeing is none other than Eagles running back D’Andre Swift, writes Bleacher Report’s Matt Holder. One of the three “potential” teams that Holder lists is none other than the Cowboys, with the Cleveland Browns and Green Bay Packers being the two other teams that he mentions.

“Last offseason proved that the free-agent market is cruel to running backs in today’s NFL, so Swift shouldn’t expect a large contract this spring,” writes Holder. “However, he is coming off a career year, rushing for over 1,000 yards for the first time as a pro and earning his first Pro Bowl appearance. The Georgia product also can catch passes out of the backfield with nearly 200 receptions and over 1,400 receiving yards in four years, which should help increase his value. When healthy, he’s a legitimate offensive weapon.”

Why the Cowboys Could Pursue D’Andre Swift

The 25-year-old Swift established himself as the clear go-to back in Philly’s backfield after entering the season as the backup to Week 1 starter Kenneth Gainwell. After carrying the ball just one time with two total touches in Week 1, Swift ran for a career-high 175 rushing yards and a touchdown in a Week 2 win over the Minnesota Vikings.

With the exception of missing the Eagles’ Week 18 season finale against the New York Giants, Swift has started every game since.

The idea of the Cowboys showing interest in Swift isn’t surprising considering they have a free agent of their own entering the offseason. Tony Pollard, who has served as the team’s starting back this season and clinched a Pro Bowl bid during the 2022 season, is due to be a free agent.

During his first season as the team’s starting back, Pollard’s efficiency has declined, going from 5.2 yards per carry last season to 4.0 yards per carry this season. Pollard is currently under the franchise tag and could be seeking a long-term deal this offseason.

Tony Pollard Unlikely to Sign Big-Money Deal in Offseason

However, with the declining value of running backs in the market, it’s unlikely that Pollard lands a deal worth more than the $10.1 million he’s earning this season. Furthermore, his decline in play and lack of production in the red zone — he had six total touchdowns this season in comparison to the 12 he posted last season — makes it unlikely he’ll garner a big payday in free agency.

According to Spotrac, his market value is projected to be $6.6 million per season across three years at a total of $19.8 million.

While the Cowboys and Pollard could certainly benefit from a reunion, a better option — or a backup plan — could be the idea of Dallas pursuing Swift. There’s little doubt that he’s one of the more dynamic backs in the league, averaging 4.6 yards per carry this season and having averaged that number over the course of his career.

According to Spotrac, Swift’s market value is just $5.6 million per year at $22.7 million total across four seasons.

The more likely scenario sees the Cowboys simply re-sign Pollard at a smaller annual value. However, the idea of Dallas pursuing Swift becomes a reality if Pollard garners interest in the free agency market.