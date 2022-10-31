Cowboys Drop Potential Hint at Adding Major Star Receiver

The Dallas Cowboys could make a major addition — and it may not be via trade.

Following the Cowboys’ convincing 49-29 win over the Chicago Bears in Week 8, the major topic surrounding Dallas was the trade deadline. The Cowboys are currently in a good spot at 6-2, but they’ll likely be in a dogfight with the New York Giants for a wild card spot and they’re still behind the Philadelphia Eagles, who remain undefeated at 7-0.

Cowboys executive Stephen Jones hinted at the Cowboys making a possible move at receiver — and even hinted it could come in the form of free agency, rather than a trade. The biggest free name at receiver is none other than three-time Pro Bowl receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

Via Todd Archer of ESPN:

“I mean, we’re comfortable,” Jones said. “Obviously, everybody wants to point to the receiving corps, but we like that group there. Noah will be back. We got, of course, James [Washington; on injured reserve, close to returning], and just see what happens. And then there’s some guys that don’t belong to anybody that are out there.”

When pressed by a reporter on whether or not he was referencing Beckham, Jones made sure to clarify that he didn’t definitively reference the Super Bowl champion.

“I didn’t say that,” Jones said.

Cowboys Could Be Bracing for Pursuit of Beckham

This isn’t the first time Dallas has made reference to Beckham. Not only did Cowboys legend Michael Irvin specifically say he believes the team can get the star receiver, team owner Jerry Jones made sure to compliment the free agent receiver last week.

“He made the greatest catch I’ve seen, other than the one Dez (Bryant) made for the touchdown against Green Bay,” Jones said to 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, via Sports Illustrated. “Bottom line is, Odell is a player that I admire a lot.”

While Jones may not have singled out Beckham by name, who else could he be referencing? Harrison Reno of Sports Illustrated pointed out that the free agency pool for wide receivers is very thin at the moment outside of Beckham, who continues to recover from a torn ACL suffered in last year’s Super Bowl.

“Other names that fit this criteria? Will Fuller is a free agent,” said Reno. “So is John Ross. Antonio Brown is troubled. Cole Beasley is retired. Laquon Treadwell, 27, the 6-2, 215-pounder who was a first-round draft pick 2016 NFL Draft?”

Why the Cowboys Make Sense as Beckham’s Next Destination

It’s no secret that Beckham is aiming to play for a Super Bowl contender once he’s officially ready to return. Something that works in the Cowboys’ favor is that not only are they one of the few contenders in the NFC, the other rumored suitors — Los Angeles Rams, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers — are all struggling.

In fact, they’re all 3-5 and showing no signs of improvement.

Would adding Beckham really turn around either of those teams’ seasons?

From Beckham’s perspective, he could join the Cowboys and provide them with an X-factor to potentially get them over the hump. He did the same thing for a Rams team last season that needed that extra weapon opposite Cooper Kupp following Robert Woods’ season-ending injury.

One of Dallas’ main weaknesses is at the receiver position. While CeeDee Lamb continues to be consistent and Noah Brown has surprisingly been a solid option as the No. 2 receiver, the Cowboys are simply lacking depth. Michael Gallup appears to be a shell of his self as he continues to rehab from a torn ACL last season, James Washington hasn’t been in the picture due to a Jones fracture injury and Jalen Tolbert has failed to be active on most game days.

The fit makes sense on both sides. The question is, will the Cowboys close the deal on Beckham?