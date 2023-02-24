Cowboys Considered ‘Potential Landing’ Spot for 8-Time Pro Bowler

It looks like the Dallas Cowboys are a potential landing spot for suddenly one of the top free agents on the market.

As ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Thursday, February 23, the Los Angeles Rams are parting ways with eight-time Pro Bowl linebacker Bobby Wagner. With Wagner now a free agent, the Cowboys could emerge as a logical destination, as Bleacher Report’s Francisco Rosa notes.

“The thought of a defense anchored by Micah Parsons and Bobby Wagner is a scary one,” says Rosa. “And it wouldn’t be that unlikely of an outcome considering the organization’s interest in Wagner last offseason. While Jerry Jones didn’t lock down the star last year, he may need to this offseason if Dallas is going to remain an elite defensive unit.”

Cowboys Previously Showed Interest in Signing Bobby Wagner

The Cowboys showed an interest in signing Wagner last offseason following his release from the Seattle Seahawks. Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News mentions the connection between defensive coordinator Dan Quinn and Wagner. Quinn previously coached Wagner during the 2013 and 2014 seasons when the two were in Seattle.

“Cowboys had interest in Bobby Wagner when he was last a free agent; DC Dan Quinn spoke with him directly about potential reunion from time in Seattle,” says Gehlken. “Wagner becomes option at position where Cowboys have three impending FAs (Leighton Vander Esch, Anthony Barr and Luke Gifford).”

As mentioned by Gehlken and Rosa, the Cowboys have three key free agents at the linebacker position. Considering Dallas’ previous interest in Wagner combined with his connection to Quinn, it only makes sense that the Cowboys would consider signing the accomplished veteran linebacker.

“The Cowboys have three impending free agents at linebacker: Leighton Vander Esch, Anthony Barr and Luke Gifford. Vander Esch and Barr combined for 89 solo tackles in 2022,” says Rosa. “If either one departs in free agency, linebacker would become a position of need for Dallas. And who better to fill that kind of void than Wagner.”

As Schefter noted in his tweet, the Rams are looking to clear cap space and the 32-year-old Wagner is looking to be a part of a winning team.

“Rams and nine-time All-Pro LB Bobby Wagner mutually agreed Thursday to part ways, sources tells ESPN,” says Schefter. “Rams needs more cap space and Wagner wants to win. He will now be a notable part of this year’s free-agent class.”

Bobby Wagner Ranked as Top Inside Linebacker, According to PFF

The veteran linebacker remains a quality player as he enters his 12th season. According to Pro Football Focus, Wagner posted a 90.7 defensive grade last season. That grade led all inside linebackers last season.

The Rams will move on from Wagner after he signed a five-year, $50 million contract during last year’s offseason. Wagner’s cap hit was due to be slightly under $12.8 million, the seventh-highest of any inside linebacker in the league for the 2023 season.

By moving on from Wagner, Los Angeles will absorb a dead cap hit of just $7.5 million while saving $5 million for the 2023 season.

The veteran linebacker spent one season with the Rams after spending his first 10 seasons in the league with the Seahawks. It was in Seattle that Wagner established himself as one of the top linebackers of this generation. During his 10 years with the Seahawks, Wagner posted nine All-Pro selections and led the NFL in tackles on two occasions.

Considering the Cowboys are looking for a missing piece that can lead them to a Super Bowl, maybe Wagner can emerge as that guy.