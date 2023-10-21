Cowboys Considered Potential Trade Destination for Red Zone Target

The Dallas Cowboys could be on the hunt for a reliable red zone weapon.

As suggested by SB Nation’s Brian Martin of Blogging the Boys, one of the “potential” names the Cowboys could look at prior to the trade deadline is New England Patriots tight end Mike Gesicki. As Martin argues, there’s been a lack of production at the tight end position following the departure of former starter Dalton Schultz.

With second-year tight end Jake Ferguson leading the way, the first-year starter has produced just 21 receptions for 190 receiving yards and one touchdown. Among all tight ends, Ferguson ranks just 12th in receptions and 15th in receiving yards.

“Whether it’s the scheme, play-calling, or lack of trust from Dak Prescott, the Cowboys haven’t received a lot of production from the TE position through the first six weeks of the 2023 season,” writes Martin. “Adding a proven veteran like the names listed above before the trade deadline could improve said production.”

Why Cowboys Would Benefit From Mike Gesicki

Martin brings up Gesicki — who produced 18 touchdowns for the Miami Dolphins between 2019 and 2022 — as someone who can help solve Dallas’ struggles in the red zone this season. Gesicki ranked seventh among all tight ends in touchdown receptions during that time frame.

The Cowboys currently rank 26th in red zone efficiency (39.1%), a stark decline from ranking first in the same category last season.

Mike Gesicki’s Production Has Declined Over Recent Seasons

The 6-foot-6, 245-pound Gesicki has the most impressive athletic profile of the three tight ends named — Hunter Henry and Zach Ertz being the others. However, his production has seen a slight decline over the past two seasons.

Gesicki’s playing time saw a decline during the 2022 season in his final year with the Miami Dolphins. With Mike McDaniels taking over as head coach, Gesicki’s name was thrown around in trade rumors during the season. However, Gesicki remained a member of the Dolphins, but saw a dip in playing time — in part due to his lack of blocking skills — as he played 45% of the offensive snaps during the 2022 season in comparison to 72% of the offensive snaps during the 2021 season.

The decline in playing time resulted in Gesicki producing just 32 receptions for 362 receiving yards in comparison to his career-high 73 receptions for 780 receiving yards the previous season.

During his first season with the Patriots, Gesicki is playing a second tight end role to Henry. He’s seen action on 52% of the offensive snaps, but the offense isn’t really utilizing the sixth-year tight end to his full strengths. Gesicki has yet to produce a single touchdown this season while posting 15 receptions for 144 receiving yards. For perspective, Gesicki produced a touchdown every 6.4 receptions last season.

Considering the Patriots are likely in fire sale mode entering the deadline on October 31 — they’re 1-5 and rank 31st in the NFL with 12.0 points per game — Dallas should inquire about Gesicki. A low draft pick — maybe a sixth-round pick — could be enough to get a deal done for the 28-year-old tight end.