Cowboys Considered ‘Potential’ Trade Spot for All-Pro Defender

The Dallas Cowboys are a “potential” trade destination for one of the top young defensive backs in the league.

According to a list compiled by Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports, the Cowboys are one of eight potential destinations for disgruntled safety Jessie Bates. Benjamin argues that the Cowboys could form one of the most lethal defensive backfields in the league with the Cincinnati Bengals safety.

“Dallas already has two of the NFL’s top defensive play-makers in Micah Parsons and Trevon Diggs,” says Benjamin. “Imagine if they use some of the $22.5M in remaining 2022 cap space to make Bates part of the equation. Jayron Kearse was a force in his 2021 breakout, but he’s logged just one full season as a starter in the NFL. Malik Hooker is just fine, too, but he’s yet to play a full season and isn’t breaking the bank after re-signing. Jerry Jones loves a good splash, and this one would help reinforce their defense’s title aspirations both in the short and long term.”

Bates Desires Long-Term Deal After Stellar Postseason Run

The 25-year-old defensive back desires a long-term contract; however, the Bengals currently have him under the franchise tag. The deadline to sign tagged players to long-term deals passed last Friday.

According to CBS Sports’ Josina Anderson, Bates has no intention of playing under the franchise tag this season.

“I’m told #Bengals S Jessie Bates has no intentions of reporting to training camp, nor playing on the franchise tag, per league source,” says Anderson. “The two sides are currently unable to come to terms on an extension on today’s deadline for long-term deals for players designated with the tag.”

The former All-Pro selection is due to earn just a shade under $13 million this season, making him the third-highest paid safety in the league. According to Spotrac, Bates’ true market value calls for him to earn $16 million each season across five years (over $80 million total).

While Bates regressed during the regular season last year, he came up big during the Bengals’ postseason run. According to Pro Football Focus, Bates posted a 90.0 defensive grade during the playoffs, the third-highest mark of any defensive player. The four-year safety also posted an interception in Super Bowl LVI against the Los Angeles Rams’ Matthew Stafford.

That grade was in line with what he posted during his All-Pro season in 2020, posting a 90.1 defensive grade while allowing an astonishingly low 54.3 percent completion rate and 42.3 passer rating in coverage.

Potential Trade Contingent on Bengals’ Asking Price

There’s no question Bates is one of the top young players in the league and has likely yet to hit his peak. The question is, how much would it cost to acquire the Bengals safety?

More recently, the Seattle Seahawks acquired All-Pro safety Jamal Adams from the New York Jets prior to the start of the 2020 season for two first-round draft picks. While Jerry Jones would love to make a “splash,” it’s unlikely he’d part with two first-round picks for a safety. For perspective, the Cowboys only parted with just one first-round pick in exchange for Amari Cooper in 2018, who had been a two-time Pro Bowler up until that point.

Bates would obviously be an upgrade over the Cowboys’ current pair of safeties — Malik Hooker and Jayron Kearse — but a potential deal for Bates is contingent upon what Cincinnati is willing to accept in return.