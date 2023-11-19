Cowboys Predicted to Land ‘Physical’ Running Back as Potential Starter

The Dallas Cowboys could be looking for a new starting running back in 2024.

As predicted by Pro Football Focus’ Trevor Sikkema, he projects the Cowboys to select running back Notre Dame running back Audric Estime with a fourth-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Sikkema mentions how the Cowboys could be seeking a new back with Tony Pollard on the franchise tag. If Dallas allows him to walk in free agency, the Cowboys would only have one running back under contract for next season in rookie Deuce Vaughn.

“With Tony Pollard on the franchise tag and Ezekiel Elliott gone, the Cowboys could have a new lead back next offseason,” writes Sikkema. “They likely won’t go into the draft without a veteran running back on the roster, but Estime would be a solid addition, no matter what. He continues the trend of giving the Cowboys bigger players in this mock draft. Notre Dame has Estime listed at 5-foot-11.5 and 227 pounds. But he’s more than just a big back. He brings good vision and footwork, which have yielded an elite 91.2 rushing grade this season.”

Audric Estime Would Be One of NFL’s Biggest Backs

Estime is a big back at 5-foot-11, 233 pounds. For perspective, the top seven heaviest running backs weigh at least 235 pounds.

During his junior season, Estime has racked up 988 yards on 163 carries (6.1 yards per carry) to go along with 13 touchdowns.

While he’s not a shifty, versatile back like Dallas’ current one, Pollard, he is the definition of a “physical” runner that can pound the football in between the trenches as Ezekiel Elliott once did in Dallas.

Via Kyle Crabbs of Athlon Sports: