Cowboys Predicted to Have ‘Quarterback Controversy’ With Dak Prescott

The Dallas Cowboys are predicted to have a “quarterback controversy” by season’s end.

As predicted by Bleacher Report’s Brad Gagnon, the Cowboys will have a QB controversy for a “brief period” of time that will see Dallas give Trey Lance and/or Cooper Rush a shot by season’s end.

“It’s inevitable, especially considering the Cowboys’ media following and fanbase,” writes Gagnon. “Dak Prescott is a good but inconsistent quarterback who finds ruts. He’ll find one, potentially when Dallas battles Philadelphia, Buffalo, Miami and Detroit in a four-week span in December, giving Trey Lance and/or Cooper Rush a shot, and all hell will break loose.”

Dak Prescott Statistically Ranks as One of Top Quarterbacks

The prediction is quite a bold one by Gagnon. For one, it’s hard to envision that panning out right now considering Dallas has a solid record at 5-2 heading into their Week 9 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles. Furthermore, Prescott is coming off of his finest performance of the season in a blowout win over the Los Angeles Rams, posting 304 passing yards and four touchdowns to go along with a 133.7 passer rating.

For the season, Prescott has posted solid numbers. His five interceptions and 2.3% interception rate are in the average ranks among passers. However, his 65.2 quarterback rating ranks seventh among all quarterbacks and his 71.0% completion rate ranks second only behind the Buffalo Bills‘ Josh Allen.

However, as Gagnon notes, he doesn’t predict this to happen until the end of the season when the Cowboys face off against those aforementioned four opponents — all playoff contenders — between Weeks 14 through 17.

Why Cowboys Benching Dak Prescott is Unrealistic

Even with that being the case, it’s hard to forecast a scenario where Rush — who only started five games last season due to Prescott’s injury — or Lance — who is currently slotted as the No. 3 QB and hasn’t taken a single snap this season — is inserted in the starting lineup due to struggles by Prescott.

Especially when one factors in that it would be during the stretch run of the regular season right before the playoffs. Why would the Cowboys bench their franchise quarterback in favor of Rush — who has just six career starts — or Lance — who has just four career starts — in a Super Bowl-or-bust season?

That’s not even mentioning how the Cowboys have repeatedly stressed their desire to re-sign Prescott to a new contract.

Benching Prescott for two quarterbacks with a combined 10 career starts would all but eliminate that possibility.

There very well may end up being a stretch where Prescott struggles against those four playoff contenders. If that were to happen, the media would obviously jump on Prescott and criticize the quarterback for his struggles against top-tier opponents. That’s nothing now considering that type of criticism happened before the season after Prescott struggled in a playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers last season.

Prescott struggling again could lead to fans and the media clamoring for a quarterback switch to Lance or Rush. But the idea of the Cowboys actually moving through with such a pivotal change at such a key time right before the start of the playoffs is just an unrealistic scenario.