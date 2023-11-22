Cowboys Predicted to Add ‘Dangerous’ Starting WR in 2024

The Dallas Cowboys could be on the hunt for a new starting wide receiver in 2024.

As predicted by Connor Livesay in The 33rd Team’s 2024 NFL Mock Draft, the Cowboys will select University of Oregon wide receiver Troy Franklin with the 26th overall pick. Livesay attributes the fact that two of Dallas’ starting wide receivers — Brandin Cooks and Michael Gallup — are likely on the way out, which means the Cowboys can improve its red-zone struggles by adding the speedy 6-foot-2 Franklin.

“Brandin Cooks will hit free agency, and Michael Gallup likely will be a cap casualty, so adding to the wide receiver room to take pressure off of CeeDee Lamb is at the top of the Dallas Cowboys‘ needs heading into the offseason,” writes Livesay. “Troy Franklin is one of college football’s most dangerous wideouts, and his 13 receiving touchdowns could help Dallas improve its red-zone struggles and replace Cooks’ big-play threat if he walks.”

Why the Cowboys Should Draft Troy Franklin

Franklin has posted 68 catches for 1,221 yards (18.0 yards per reception) for 13 touchdowns so far this season. His receiving yards lead the Pac-12 while ranking fourth nationally. Meanwhile, his yards per reception ranks third in the Pac-12 and his receiving touchdowns lead the conference while ranking second nationally.

The junior wide receiver is not only known for being dangerous in the open field, he’s known for being a possession receiver who moves the chains, according to his scouting report from NFL Draft Buzz.

“Fluid athlete with explosive burst and speed to stretch the field and breeze past defenders. Has a quick first step and gets to top speed in a hurry. He’s extremely dangerous in the open field, showing the vision and creativity to run through entire defenses. Although Franklin is more of a possession target than a field stretcher, his competitive demeanor and ability to make plays after the catch make him a threat in the middle of the field.”

Why the Cowboys Should Move on From Michael Gallup and Brandin Cooks

There’s little doubt that he’s arguably the best big-play star receiver in college football right now and that’s something the Cowboys are desperately lacking at the receiver position. Outside of CeeDee Lamb, Dallas has struggled when it comes to production from their receivers, with Brandin Cooks posting just 29 receptions for 380 receiving yards and three touchdowns and Michael Gallup chipping in with just 27 receptions for 344 receiving yards and one touchdown.

Adding Franklin would not only be beneficial from an on-field standpoint, the Cowboys would be able to save money by replacing Cooks and the expensive Gallup with a cheap rookie option.

For perspective, the projected cap value of the 26th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft is just $13.5 million. Dallas selected defensive tackle Mazi Smith with the 26th pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and is paying him a shade under $13.3 million for an average annual salary of just $3.3 million. That would basically be Franklin’s salary for the first four years of his career.

Meanwhile, Gallup is the 30th-highest paid receiver in the league — average annual salary of $11.5 million — and there’s an out in his contract which allow the Cowboys to move on from the disappointing receiver by absorbing a $13 million dead cap hit. If designated as a post-June 1st cut, that money could be spread out over the next three seasons at roughly $4.3 million each year.

If Franklin is there for the taking by the time the Cowboys pick late in the first round, Dallas should absolutely pounce on the opportunity to add arguably the most dangerous receiver in college football.