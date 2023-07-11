Cowboys Predicted to Sign ‘Pricy’ $48 Million Deal

The Dallas Cowboys could sign a veteran starter to a $48 million deal, as predicted by one writer.

According to a prediction from LP Cruz of SB Nation’s Blogging the Boys, the Cowboys should be “proactive” and sign starting tackle Terence Steele to a deal as soon as possible. The 26-year-old has served as a starter since entering the NFL in 2020, starting 40 of 45 of his career games. However, he is coming off of a torn ACL that ended his season in December of last year.

While there are concerns on how Steele will return from his injury, Cruz suggests the Cowboys could front-load the contract which protects them in the later years of the deal if something going “awry.”

“What Dallas could do is very similar to what they did when they signed former safety Barry Church to a long-term deal while in recovery from injury,” writes Cruz. “They could approach Steele with a front-loaded contract that protects the team in the rear portion of the agreement should something go awry. It’ll be pricy, but let’s say the Cowboys offer four years, $48M, with $30M paid to Steele in the first two seasons and the option to walk away from the contract after the second year.”

Why Terence Steele’s Future is Uncertain With Cowboys

The former undrafted free agent signed a one-year, $4.3 million deal for the 2023 season after earning just $895,000 last season. There are questions regarding his future due to Tyler Smith and Tyron Smith finishing the season as the starting tackles following Steele’s injury. However, Steele did serve as the starting right tackle prior to his injury as Tyron recovered from a torn hamstring suffered during training camp.

Despite Steele’s strong play at right tackle, it’s uncertain what role he’ll playing during the 2023 season. The idea of Steele possibly shifting position and starting at left guard has been suggested, but nothing is set in stone as Steele has yet to return from his torn ACL.

As Reid Hanson of Cowboys Wire writes, team owner Jerry Jones wants Tyler and Tyron to remain in the starting lineup.

“There’s not only a question of health facing Steele in 2023, but a question of his role on the club,” writes Hanson. “Early in the offseason the Cowboys reworked Tyron Smith’s deal to stay in Dallas another season. Cowboys’ owner Jerry Jones candidly stated he wanted his rising star Tyler Smith to play LT while his veteran tackle Tyron Smith played on the right side.”

Why Terence Steele is an Upgrade Over Tyron Smith

According to Pro Football Focus, Smith posted just a 58.6 offensive grade, 64.1 passblocking grade and 49.6 run blocking grade last season at right tackle. Not only were those the worst grades across the board of Smith’s career, they were substantially worse in comparison to Steele. Steele posted a 73.9 offensive grade, 63.7 pass blocking grade and 82.1 run blocking grade last season.

While Steele’s role with the team is uncertain in 2023, there’s little doubt he projects to be a long-term starter in Dallas — barring a major setback with his injury. With Tyron turning 33 years old this season and clearly on the decline, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the Cowboys move on from him after this season. That would clear the way for Steele to take over again at right tackle.

Considering Steele is coming off of a major injury, it could be advantageous to sign him to a new contract as soon as possible.

“Of course, there are concerns about Steele’s health in his return from an ACL injury late last season, but that shouldn’t be a firm deterrent for the Cowboys,” writes Cruz. “That could be advantageous in regards to negotiating a new contract. While Steele has looked ahead of schedule in his recovery, it’s no sure thing he’d be back immediately to his old self.”

We’ll see in the coming months just how much the Cowboys prioritize Steele as a long-term option.