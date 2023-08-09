Ex-Cowboys Pro Bowler Could Sign With NFC Foe: Report

Former Dallas Cowboys linebacker Anthony Barr could be in play for the New Orleans Saints.

According to a report from NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo on Tuesday, August 8, the 31-year-old linebacker paid a visit to the Saints. While he could potentially sign with the team, he’ll continue to explore his options in the meantime.

“Free agent LB Anthony Barr had a good visit with the #Saints but is departing without a deal, source says,” writes Garafolo. “New Orleans remains in play for him, but he has interest from other teams and could make more visits in the near future.”

The report came out shortly after Diana Russini of ESPN reported that Barr was expected to sign with the Saints.

“The New Orleans Saints are expected to sign both Kareem Hunt and Anthony Barr, if both players pass their physicals and are in shape, per sources,” wrote Russini on Tuesday.

The four-time Pro Bowler spent last season with the Cowboys, signing with Dallas during training camp. The 31-year-old ended up as a starting linebacker for the Cowboys, starting 10 of his 14 appearances while notching 58 tackles and two fumble recoveries.

However, while Barr was somewhat steady, he wasn’t anywhere close to the four-time Pro Bowler (2015-2018) he was earlier in his career with the Minnesota Vikings. Barr posted a 59.7 defensive grade, 61.6 run defensive grade and 57.1 grade in coverage.

By comparison, the key returning linebackers for the Cowboys from last season, Leighton Vander Esch (73.1 defensive grade) and Damone Clark (65.5 defensive grade), both posted higher defensive grades than Barr last season.

While Barr will explore his options, a destination that doesn’t appear to be in the cards are the New York Giants. Although a previous report had indicated that both sides were working on a scheduled visit, Darryl Slater of NJ Advance Media reports that the visit won’t happen after all.

“Giants general manager Joe Schoen said Wednesday morning that the visit won’t happen,” writes Slater. “Giants want to get longer look at Darrian Beavers and Micah McFadden.”

Through nine seasons, Barr has posted 553 tackles, 18.5 sacks, 32 pass deflections and five interceptions.