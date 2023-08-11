Ex-Cowboys Pro Bowler Signs With NFC Rival: Report

Former Dallas Cowboys linebacker Jaylon Smith has found a new home.

According to a report on from The Score’s Jordan Schultz, Smith is inking a deal with the New Orleans Saints.

“Sources: Former #Giants LB Jaylon Smith is signing with the #Saints after today’s workout,” wrote Schultz on Thursday, August 10. “The 2019 Pro Bowl LB had 88 tackles, 3 TFLs and 1 sack in 11 starts last season, while also leading NY with 21 tackles and a TFL in two playoff games.”

Jaylon Smith Was Named to Pro Bowl in 2019

The 28-year-old Smith was originally a second-round draft choice of the Cowboys back in 2016, spending the first five-and-a-half seasons of his career in Dallas. Smith reached his peak in 2019 when he was named to his first and only Pro Bowl after recording 142 tackles, 2.5 sacks and nine pass deflections.

Just prior to the start of his Pro Bowl season, Smith had inked a five-year, $64 million contract extension with $35.5 million guaranteed. While Smith lived up to those expectations with his Pro Bowl campaign in 2019 and a career-high 154-tackle season in 2020, he underwent wrist surgery during the 2021 offseason.

Smith was eventually released in the middle of the 2021 season after he declined to waive his 2022 injury guarantee contract clause. The move would have protected the Cowboys from a possible payment of $9.2 million dollars.

Due to the emergence of then-rookie Micah Parsons combined with several other players, Smith became expendable as Dallas moved on from the former Pro Bowler in October of 2021, as Grant Gordon of NFL.com explained.

“NFL Network’s Jane Slater reports Smith, 26, did everything asked of him this season under the umbrella of new defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, but it simply wasn’t enough in comparison to the play of Keanu Neal, Leighton Vander Esch and rookie dynamo Micah Parsons,” wrote Gordon in October of 2021. “Though Parsons has seen a great deal more reps as a pass rusher, the eventual return of an injured Demarcus Lawrence is likely to push Parsons back and Slater adds rookie Jabril Cox’s increased use was also likely a factor in the decision to part ways with Smith.”

Jaylon Smith Has Yet to Find Stable Home Since Cowboys Release

Since his release from Dallas two years ago, Smith has yet to find a stable home. He quickly latched on with the Green Bay Packers shortly after his release. However, he lasted a month in Green Bay as he appeared in two games prior to his release.

Smith eventually latched on with the New York Giants prior to the end of the 2021 season, appearing in four games with two starts. He eventually re-signed with the Giants and spent the 2022 season as a starter, starting 11 of his 13 appearances. Smith posted a strong campaign, finishing the year with 88 tackles.

According to Pro Football Focus, Smith’s defensive grade last season wasn’t anything to write home about (56.o). However, his 81.0 tackling grade and 72.0 pass-rushing grades were among the best in the NFL at his position, ranking 11th among linebackers with at least 100 snaps.

Smith’s signing comes shortly after New Orleans worked out Anthony Barr, a former Cowboys linebacker who spent the 2022 season with the team. However, the 31-year-old Barr walked out of New Orleans without a contract. It looks like the Saints are deciding to go with Smith over Barr entering the 2023 season.