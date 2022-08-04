Cowboys’ Pursuit of 3-Time Pro Bowl WR Deemed ‘Least Likely’ Scenario

The Dallas Cowboys may have to rule out the idea of adding one potential notable wide receiver.

As the Cowboys prepare for life without James Washington for at least the first month of the season — Washington will be sidelined six-to-10 weeks due to a Jones fracture — Dallas may have to consider the idea of adding a veteran free agent wide receiver. At the current moment, the only healthy Cowboys receivers on the roster who have caught passes from Dak Prescott are CeeDee Lamb and Noah Brown.

Why Cowboys Will Not Sign Beckham Now

According to R.J. Ochoa of SB Nation’s Blogging the Boys, the “least likely situation” sees the Cowboys adding three-time Pro Bowl receiver Odell Beckham Jr. The Cowboys obviously need to add a receiver before the start of the season and Beckham will not be healthy enough to play until November due to an ACL injury suffered during the Super Bowl back in February.

“This is definitely the least likely situation here and looking more at the long game, but at this point it feels like everything is worth discussing,” says Ochoa. “Odell Beckham Jr. has been one of the most electrifying players throughout the NFL but has bounced around a bit over the last few years. He was a member of the Los Angeles Rams team that won the Super Bowl last year, but he tore his ACL in that game and is therefore further back than Michael Gallup in the recovery process which means he doesn’t totally fill the void.”

The Cowboys’ No. 2 receiver, Gallup, will be sidelined for at least the first week of the regular season due to his own recovery from an ACL injury. That means Dallas will enter the season with Lamb and rookie Jalen Tolbert as their top two receivers. Outside of Lamb and Tolbert, Brown projects as the No. 3 receiver — he has zero career touchdown catches — with Simi Fehoko, T.J. Vasher, KaVontae Turpin and Dennis Houston all battling for reps. The four latter receivers have zero career catches among them.

ALL the latest Dallas Cowboys news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Cowboys newsletter here!

Cowboys Could Pursue Beckham Later in Season

However, Ochoa theorizes the idea of Gallup and Beckham both healthy in the Cowboys’ lineup later on in the season is an idea potentially worth pursuing.

“But the Cowboys would have quite the horizon on the way if both Beckham and Gallup were waiting in the wings to return at a certain point,” says Ochoa. “Of course they would have to get there which would be a challenge, again anything should be talked about at this point which is why we are having these conversations out loud.”

The idea of Beckham signing with the Cowboys later on in the season is a possibility, depending on where Dallas is sitting in the season standings. Considering Beckham is coming off of a Super Bowl title with the Los Angeles Rams, the likely scenario sees Beckham returning to Los Angeles — or signing with another Super Bowl contender.

Beckham played a major role in the Rams’ Super Bowl following his midseason acquisition after spending the first half of the season with the Cleveland Browns. The 29-year-old receiver caught 27 passes for 305 yards and five touchdowns in eight games with the Rams in comparison to the 17 catches for 232 yards and zero touchdowns he posted in six games with the Browns.

Considering his postseason experience, Beckham could be an X-factor in the Cowboys’ own postseason goals. Don’t expect Dallas to sign him anytime soon, but he becomes a possible addition as November rolls around.