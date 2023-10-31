Cowboys Pushed to Upgrade in Trade for Bears’ 59-Game Starter: ‘Add Now’

The Dallas Cowboys could “upgrade” at a key position before the trade deadline.

As suggested by Bleacher Report’s NFL staff, the Cowboys should consider trading for Chicago Bears defensive tackle Andrew Billings in an “add now” move. The move for Billings is suggested due to starter Johnathan Hankins’ struggles in the run defensive department this season.

“The Cowboys traded for Johnathan Hankins last season to be a gap-filler against the run. However, Hankins has struggled to fill that role this year with a run defense grade from Pro Football Focus in the 40s, leaving the defense with a need for a run-stuffing defensive tackle.”

Why Andrew Billings Is an Upgrade Over Johnathan Hankins

Meanwhile, Billings has been about steady in his role as the Bears’ interior defensive lineman, leading the defensive unit to a third-place ranking in the rushing yards allowed department. Making matters even more enticing in a potential trade is that Billings is earning a shade over $1.4 million in base salary this season. In other words, he’s only owed roughly half of that for the remainder of the season.

“Meanwhile, Billings is on a one-year contract for the Bears and was listed on B/R’s Trade Block column this week. He’s also coming off of a season in which he posted a good PFF run defense grade for the Las Vegas Raiders, and his mark in that department in 2023 is about average. So, Dallas could strike a deal with Chicago and get an upgrade at one of their few weak spots defensively.”

According to Pro Football Focus, Hankins has ranked as one of the worst interior defensive linemen this season, posting a 48.4 defensive grade and 40.9 run defensive grade. Not only is that the second-worst defensive grade among all Cowboys defensive players who see regular playing time, it’s the fourth-worst run defensive grade on Dallas’ roster.

Hankins’ struggles is a big reason why the Cowboys rank 18th in rushing yards and rush yards per attempt allowed this season.

By comparison, Billings has posted a 68.1 defensive grade and 63.8 run defensive grade. Over the course of his seven-year career, the 28-year-old Billings has started 59 of his 75 appearances, including stints with the Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns and Las Vegas Raiders.

Why Bears Could Trade Andrew Billings at Trade Deadline

Considering the Bears are again one of the worst teams in the NFL at a 2-6 record, they’ll likely be in seller mode at the trade deadline. Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report considered Billings as a potential trade piece on their B/R’s Trade Block list entering Week 8.

“If Chicago does go quarterback hunting in the offseason, it may target a top QB prospect like Drake Maye or Caleb Williams,” wrote Knox. “The Bears have two first-round picks, including Carolina’s, but adding to their draft cache couldn’t hurt. Defensive tackle Andrew Billings is an under-the-radar trade chip who could interest several teams. He’s set to be a free agent in 2024, and he’s been productive in Chicago this season—logging 11 tackles, two tackles for loss and two quarterback pressures while playing just 49 percent of the defensive snaps.”

Team owner Jerry Jones may be insistent that Dallas won’t be overly aggressive in pursuing a trade before the deadline on October 31. But considering the Cowboys just pulled off a trade before the deadline last season for Hankins, Dallas may be inclined to pull off a deal for another defensive tackle this season.