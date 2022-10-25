Cowboys QB Cooper Rush Could Bolt for AFC Contender: Analyst

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush may be looking at a new destination next offseason.

While discussing the Indianapolis Colts‘ current quarterback situation following their benching of Matt Ryan, Bleacher Report’s Alex Kay mentioned that Rush could be a possible option for the “QB-needy” franchise. Indianapolis is moving forward with Sam Ehlinger as their starting quarterback. The 23-year-old, former sixth-round draft selection will start his first game in Week 8 versus the Washington Commanders.

“The Colts could give Dallas Cowboys backup Cooper Rush a chance as a starter after his excellent month of filling in for an injured Dak Prescott,” says Kay. “Those types of performances rarely translate to full-time success, though. For every Kirk Cousins-type success story, there’s a few Brock Osweilers or Matt Flynns getting paid and never performing at a high level again.”

Why Colts Could Look at Rush at QB in 2023

The Colts’ future at quarterback is as uncertain as ever. If Ehlinger proves to be a viable option during the last 10 games of the season, he’ll likely be brought back — at the very least — to compete for the starting quarterback job. The more likely scenario sees Indianapolis finally drafting a quarterback high in the first round for the first time in 10 years — since Andrew Luck was drafted in 2012 — and developing a quarterback.

Since Luck’s retirement in 2019, the Colts have relied on short-term, veteran fixes at quarterback to little success. Philip Rivers led the team to a playoff berth in 2020 and then retired, Carson Wentz failed in his one-year stint in 2021 and Ryan washed out after a seven-game stint as starter this season.

Rush is Likely Best Suited in Game Manager Role

Meanwhile, the 28-year-old Rush impressed during his recent five-game stint as the Cowboys’ starting quarterback. With Prescott sidelined due to a thumb injury, Rush led Dallas to a 4-1 record. While he didn’t exactly dominate the stat sheet, he did manage games about as well as possible. His 61.9 QB rating ranks eighth among all quarterbacks.

However, there is clearly a ceiling with Rush. He’s averaged just 6.5 yards per attempt and completed just 57.7 percent of his passes this season. His yards per attempt ranks 25th and his completion percentage ranks 32nd among all starting quarterbacks.

Rush’s 57.2 offensive grade actually ranks just 33rd among all quarterbacks with at least 100 passing attempts, according to Pro Football Focus.

With that being said, the options are limited in free agency. Tom Brady is not going to sign with the Colts and the next best options are Jimmy Garoppolo and Baker Mayfield. If Ehlinger does falter, it wouldn’t surprise anyone to see the Colts sign a veteran as an insurance policy.

Considering Rush will be just 29 years old and due to the fact he shouldn’t earn too big of a contract — Bleacher Reports projects him to sign a contract worth $10 million per year in the offseason — Indianapolis could take a flier on him.

Whether Rush signs with the Colts or not remains to be seen, but it’s getting harder and harder to believe that the Cowboys will be able to re-sign their backup quarterback.