Cowboys Could Acquire Record-Breaking Quarterback: Analyst

The Dallas Cowboys could be a destination for a record-breaking quarterback.

As mentioned by Dane Brugler in a piece with The Athletic, the Cowboys could look towards drafting a quarterback in the later rounds of the 2023 NFL draft. While Dallas will have a number of options, they could look towards a “project” in Tyson Bagent. Bagent is a Division II quarterback from Shepherd who broke the career record for passing touchdowns (158) across all NCAA divisions during his senior season this past year.

Via Jon Machota of The Athletic:

“A project for an NFL coaching staff, Shepherd’s Tyson Bagent has more touchdown passes than anyone in NCAA history,” says Brugler. “He is a good-sized quarterback with intriguing passing skills, but all of his experience has been at the Division II level and there is a big jump in competition waiting for him at the next level.”

Why the Cowboys Need Another Quarterback

Entering the 2023 offseason, the Cowboys have just two quarterbacks under contract — Dak Prescott and Will Grier — with backup Cooper Rush entering free agency. With Rush likely on his way out — assuming he receives a sizable offer in free agency — Dallas will have to look for another quarterback.

Team owner Jerry Jones told reporters following the conclusion of the Cowboys’ season that he intends to draft a quarterback this year.

Via Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News:

“Jerry Jones said the Cowboys are committed to drafting a quarterback,” says Watkins. “He said he should have committed to drafting one every year years ago.”

If Rush leaves, the Cowboys are left with a major void at quarterback. Prescott has missed at least one game in each of the past three seasons and 17 total games during that stretch.

Bagent Could Develop Into Long-Term Backup QB

The 6-foot-3, 210-pound Bagent would moreso represent a potential future option at quarterback, with him slotting as a developmental or practice squad-type of quarterback in his rookie season.

As The Draft Network details, Bagent faces the obstacle of such a significant jump in competition — from Division II to the pro game — but given time to develop, he could emerge as a long-term backup.

“Expectations for Bagent early in his NFL career should be low. He’s facing a significant jump in the level of competition and he is unlikely to be ready for live NFL action early in his pro career. But given the time to marinate and develop, there’s going to be an opportunity for an NFL team to secure a quality quarterback. He’s got the traits to play in the league and potentially be a long-term backup, but he’d be best off being protected as a team’s third quarterback for his first season.”

If the Cowboys do take a chance on Bagent, it’ll either be after they select a quarterback earlier in the draft, or as an undrafted free agent.

With Dallas facing the likely possibility of losing Rush in free agency, they won’t have an experienced backup in place. Grier has started just two games in his career and he hasn’t taken a single snap in a regular season game as a member of the Cowboys.

That makes it even more important that Dallas targets a capable backup — TCU’s Max Duggan comes to mind — if they plan on adding a developmental quarterback such as Bagent.