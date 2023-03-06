Cowboys Releasing Star Player ‘Would Not Be Surprising’: Analyst

The Dallas Cowboys could move on from one of their star players.

According to ESPN’s Dan Graziano, “it would not be surprising” if the Cowboys simply cut running back Ezekiel Elliott. The future of Elliott is in limbo considering his major salary cap hit — $16.7 million for the 2023 season, second-highest of any running back in the NFL — which could mean Dallas could simply cut ties with their long-tenured star.

“The Dallas Cowboys’ offense could look a lot different in 2023,” said Graziano. “They’d save $4.8 million on the cap by releasing running back Ezekiel Elliott ($10.9 million if they designate him as a post-June 1 cut). It would not be surprising to see them make that move, as Elliott has no more guaranteed money left on his contract.”

Why Cowboys Could Release RB Ezekiel Elliott

Elliott’s future in Dallas is an even bigger question mark considering the importance of running back Tony Pollard in the offense. As reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Monday, March 6, the Cowboys are placing the franchise tag worth roughly $10.1 million on Pollard.

“Cowboys now have placed their franchise tag on RB Tony Pollard, per source,” says Graziano. “RB franchise tag is $10.09 million.”

Although Pollard’s return doesn’t necessarily mean that Elliott won’t be back, it at least ensures Dallas will have one of their key running backs returning for next season. Because of this, if Elliott and Dallas can’t reach a feasible middle ground when it comes to restructuring his deal, the Cowboys could simply move on. Outside of bringing back Pollard, there are a number of running back options in free agency and the draft.

The 27-year-old Elliott may not be old, but his play has certainly declined. The former Pro Bowl running back posted his least-efficient season in 2022, rushing for 3.8 yards per carry, while failing to consistently break off big runs. CBS Sports’ Jordan Dajani points out how stagnant Elliott’s running ability became last season.

“Last season was probably the worst of Elliott’s career,” says Dajani. “Among the 22 NFL players to record 200 rushes, Elliott ranked last or tied for last in yards per rush (3.8), percentage of 10-yard rushes (7.4%) and tackles avoided (32). Pollard on the other hand ranked first in the NFL in yards per touch (5.9).”

Why Ezekiel Elliott Still Holds Value for Cowboys

While there’s little doubt Elliott possesses little ability to break off big runs at this stage of his career, he still remains valuable to the Cowboys. The veteran running back is still the bell-cow of the backfield, out-gaining Pollard in carries, 231-to-193. Furthermore, he gives Dallas a short-yardage and red zone threat that they’re lacking in Pollard. Elliott ran for 12 touchdowns last season, ranking fifth in the league.

Furthermore, the advanced statistics paint a different picture of Elliott. According to Pro Football Focus, Elliott posted a 71.6 offensive grade, ranking a respectable 41st among all running backs (with at least 100 snaps).

Again, Elliott may not be the star he was when he had back-to-back 1,300-yard seasons in 2018 and 2019, but the Cowboys are better with Elliott in the fold.

It’s all a matter of whether or not both sides can make the financial side work.