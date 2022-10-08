Cowboys Could Replace Starter With ‘Baby Gronk’: Analyst

The Dallas Cowboys could replace one of their more notable starters with a dual-threat weapon.

According to the latest 2023 NFL mock draft from CBS Sports’ Josh Edwards, the Cowboys could replace starting tight end Dalton Schultz with Notre Dame junior Michael Mayer. Edwards argues that the incoming rookie would be a more “cost-effective option” than Schultz, who is currently seeking a new contract after being placed with the franchise tag prior to the start of the 2022 season.

“Dallas has Dalton Schultz playing on a franchise tag, and his play may have the team doubting a long-term extension,” says Edwards. “Mayer gives the Cowboys what they want from the position in terms of blocking and receiving while being a more cost-effective option moving forward.”

Mayer Draws Comparisons to Rob Gronkowski

Mayer was named a Third-Team All-American last season with the Fighting Irish. The big target — he’s 6-foot-4, 265 pounds — posted 71 receptions for 840 yards and seven touchdowns. Mayer has served as the team’s starting tight end since his freshman season back in 2020.

According to CBS Sports’ positional rankings, Mayer is the top tight end entering the 2023 NFL draft.

Edwards notes Mayer’s ability to get upfield quickly and is an absolute “bear” to bring down in open space. While he’s not quite as large as former NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski — Gronkowski is 6-foot-7 — his playing style is very similar to the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end.

“Mayer has great size for the tight end position,” says Edwards. “He showcases strong hands and an ability to get upfield quickly after the catch. The Kentucky native is not going to test off the charts physically, but there is zero wasted motion in his game. Mayer is a bear to bring down in open space, and he does a sufficient job of blocking both in space and inline. There is comfort for teams in knowing what they are getting by selecting Mayer — nicknamed “Baby Gronk” dating back to his freshman campaign.”

Jones Envisions Schultz With Cowboys Moving Forward

The 26-year-old Schultz is currently playing on a $10.9 million franchise tag for the 2022 season. Both sides failed to agree on a contract extension by the July 15 deadline.

Despite not agreeing to a new deal with Schultz, Cowboys executive Stephen Jones believes his tight end will be a long-term player for the franchise moving forward.

“So it’s not that we didn’t want him on a long-term deal,” said Jones. “It’s just about getting to the right answer on that, and I think we ultimately will. I think Dalton’s going to be a long-term Cowboy here. It just didn’t work out to get the long-term part of that figured out this time around.”

The young tight end has dealt with a nagging sprained PCL injury this season, but he’s mostly been able to play through it. The five-year veteran has failed to make a sizable impact so far this season, catching just nine passes for 80 yards and no touchdowns through three games.

However, when healthy, Schultz is arguably a top five tight end in the league. He caught 78 passes for 808 yards and eight touchdowns last season, ranking third in receptions, fifth in receiving touchdowns and sixth in receiving yards among all tight ends.

While the Cowboys may envision Schultz as part of their future moving forward, if he receives a better deal on the free agency market, they could very well be forced to look for his replacement.