Cowboys Could Replace Star by Trading for ‘Unique’ Playmaker: Analyst

The Dallas Cowboys could replace one of their offensive stars with a “unique” playmaker.

As mentioned by Sports Illustrated’s Mike Fisher, the Cowboys should consider making a trade for Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts. The young tight end was the fourth overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft and made an impact in his rookie year, catching 68 passes for 1,026 yards and one touchdown. However, he has regressed in his sophomore campaign, catching just 28 passes for 356 yards and two touchdowns before his season ended due to an MCL injury.

Falcons Receiving Trade Calls for Pitts

As Fisher notes, the Falcons are receiving trade calls for the 22-year-old tight end. UStadium reports that Atlanta has fielded multiple trade calls for Pitts.

“One name to watch this offseason: Kyle Pitts,” says uStadium. “The #Falcons say they have no plans to trade him but they’ve received multiple calls.”

With that being the case, the Cowboys should consider making a play for the athletic freak tight end.

“But if the Falcons are answering the phone? Literally 31 teams should be calling,” says Fisher. “And that includes Dallas, which has some fine options at tight end … without any of them approaching the 6-6, 250-pound ‘wide receiver-like’ Pitts as a prospect.”

Cowboys Could Lose Schultz This Offseason

Starting tight end Dalton Schultz will be a free agent this season after he was slapped with the franchise tag. The 26-year-old tight end will likely be seeking a big-money, long-term deal this offseason.

He’s having a productive season despite dealing with injuries early on, producing 53 receptions for 544 yards and five touchdowns in 14 games. However, it is a regression from his 2021 campaign when he produced 78 catches for 808 yards and eight touchdowns. During his 2021 season, Schultz averaged 47.5 receiving yards per game with a 75 percent catch rate. Those numbers have dipped to 38.9 receiving yards per game and a 66 percent catch rate.

It’s also clear that the Cowboys are preparing for possible life without Schultz, relying heavily upon rookie tight ends Peyton Hendershot and Jake Ferguson this season. Ferguson has started seven games, appearing in 41 percent of the snaps while producing 18 catches for 170 yards and two touchdowns. Meanwhile, Hendershot has played in 27 percent of the offensive snaps while chipping in 11 catches for 103 yards and two touchdowns.

“Dalton Schultz is valued enough here that he is playing on the $11.6 million franchise tag,” says Fisher. “At the same time, his rookie backups Jake Ferguson (a mid-round pick) and Peyton Hendershot (undrafted) are so valued that in 2023, the Cowboys seem likely to part ways with the pricy Schultz and go with the kids.”

As much of a safety valve as Schultz is in the Cowboys’ system — especially for quarterback Dak Prescott — Pitts is a tight end capable of becoming one of the best tight ends ever. The 6-foot-6, 250-pound Pitts plays like a wide receiver and is the highest-drafted tight end in NFL history.

“But Pitts was a special prospect in 2021 and remains a truly unique talent now,” says Fisher. “So if there is any level of disgruntlement in Atlanta or any sense of ‘bad fit,’ the Cowboys are obliged to discover it … and to see if the Falcons will pick up that phone.”

While the Falcons may be hesitant in trading their most talented offensive piece, there’s little doubt that he’s being underutilized in Atlanta. Considering the Falcons are in a rebuilding mode with Desmond Ridder at quarterback, maybe they consider unloading their top prospect.

If the Cowboys lose Schultz in free agency, adding Pitts could lift this offensive unit to a whole another level.