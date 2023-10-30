Cowboys Urged to Replace $10 Million Starter With Jets’ Injured Veteran

The Dallas Cowboys could be looking at their next starter in the defensive backfield.

As suggested by Bleacher Report’s NFL staff, the Cowboys could be an ideal landing spot for New York Jets safety Chuck Clark. Clark is currently injured and out for the season after suffering a torn ACL during OTAs back in June. However, he could be a worthy replacement for Jayron Kearse, who is in the final year of a two-year, $10 million contract extension he signed before the 2022 season.

BR’s NFL staff sells the idea of the Cowboys replacing Kearse with Clark by pointing out that he’ll likely be a cheap signing by the time the offseason rolls around. His current salary of $5.1 million combined with the fact that he’s coming off of an ACL injury makes him a likely bargain signing for Dallas.

“Clark shouldn’t command too much money on the open market seeing as he’ll be coming off of a torn ACL and only has an average salary of $5.1 million on his current contract. The seven-year veteran also had plenty of good seasons with the Ravens, splitting his time between free and strong safety, so he could replace what Kearse used to bring to the table.”

Why Chuck Clark Is an Upgrade Over Jayron Kearse

According to Pro Football Focus, Clark posted a 66.0 defensive grade, 76.9 run defensive grade and 87.3 tackling grade last season with the Baltimore Ravens. The run defensive grade ranked 23rd among all safeties while his tackling grade ranked 11th among all players at his position.

Outside of Clark’s clear efficiency at the safety position, he’s remarkably durable and versatile. Not only has he seen time at both free and strong safety, he had only missed one game since the start of the 2018 season prior to his ACL injury this offseason.

As BR’s staff mentions, Kearse has struggled this season as the team’s starting strong safety. Kearse has served as a starter for Dallas since the 2021 season.

“Jayron Kearse is an impending free agent and hasn’t been playing well this season, meaning this is likely going to be his last season in Dallas. That will leave the defense with a need at strong safety, but the organization has to be economical in free agency, as they’re estimated to be up against the cap in the offseason, per Spotrac.”

Jayron Kearse Has Struggled as Cowboys’ Starting Safety This Season

According to PFF, Kearse has posted a lowly 52.2 defensive grade, 63.8 run defensive grade and 58.0 tackling grade this season. Not only are those grades clear subpar marks in comparison to Clark’s grades from last season, they’re a stark decline from his grades last season. Kearse posted a 70.2 defensive grade, 78.6 run defensive grade and 88.7 tackling grade last season.

Although Kearse is having a subpar season, his prior play — he previously led the Cowboys in tackles during the 2021 season — combined with the fact that he’s been with Dallas for three seasons could lead to him looking for a pay increase.

Despite being injured, signing a player like Clark could be the smart move over bringing back Kearse for the 2024 season.