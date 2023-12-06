Cowboys Could Replace Ex-Pro Bowler With ‘Nasty’ 6-Foot 7 Tone-Setter: Analyst

The Dallas Cowboys could seek to replace a longtime veteran with some young blood in the offseason.

As suggested by Bleacher Report’s Matt Holders, the Cowboys may be forced to look for a replacement for eight-time Pro Bowler Tyron Smith. The longtime offensive tackle is due to hit free agency and will be 33 years old by the end of the season. Although Smith has been one of the best offensive linemen in the league since he was drafted in 2011, age and wear-and-tear has caused him to miss 33 games over the past four seasons. Smith missed just 13 games over his first nine seasons.

Why the Cowboys Could Seek Patrick Paul as Tyron Smith’s Replacement

One potential replacement can be found through the 2024 NFL Draft in the University of Houston’s Patrick Paul. The 6-foot-7, 315-pound tackle is an absolute mountain of a man, with Holders saying the Cowboys would be smart to “kick the tires” on drafting an offensive lineman.

“Tyron Smith is an impending free agent and has struggled to stay healthy over the past few seasons,” writes Holders. “The Cowboys would be smart to kick the tires on offensive linemen in the draft, and Paul would be a good target as he currently holds a second-round grade on B/R’s NFL draft big board.”

As Bleacher Report’s Brandon Thorn describes, Paul has a “nasty, tone-setting demeanor.”

“Paul has elite length with solid movement skills and good play strength,” Thorn said. “He also brings a nasty, tone-setting demeanor that isn’t always present in tackles which makes him especially fun to study on tape.”

Patrick Paul Considered a Top 5 Offensive Tackle in 2024 NFL Draft

The fifth-year senior has served as a starter since the 2021 season, starting at left tackle since then. He was named a First-Team All-Big 12 selection during this past season a First-Team All-AAC selection during the 2021 and 2022 seasons when the Cougars were in the AAC.

Paul’s size combined with his aggressive play makes him one of the top tackles in this year’s draft. According to NFL Draft Buzz, the 23-year-old senior is the fifth-ranked tackle in this year’s draft.

Daniel Kelly of First Round Mock raved over Paul’s “aggressive” play, but said he’s too raw to be considered a first-round talent.

“University of Houston left tackle Patrick Paul was extremely aggressive on every rep in this three-game block of film study from 2022,” writes Kelly. “From that standpoint, Paul moves the meter, but he is not a first-round valuation. I love his physicality and aggressive nature so much I could send him a Valentine’s Day card. However, first-round grades are reserved for dynamic elite talent and Paul was too raw to fit that description last season.”

It’s worth noting that while Smith is obviously up there in age and past injuries, his play remains among the best in the league. According to Pro Football Focus, Smith has posted an 86.5 offensive grade and 89.2 pass-blocking grade this season. Smith actually ranks second in offensive grade and is the highest-ranked player among all tackles in pass blocking (at least 100 offensive snaps).

With that being said, if Smith prices himself outside of the range the Cowboys are willing to pay, they could look towards the 2024 NFL Draft to find his replacement.