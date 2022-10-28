Cowboys Could Reunite With ‘Important’ WR Before Trade Deadline: Analyst

The Dallas Cowboys could reunite with an “important” wide receiver right before the trade deadline.

As noted by Tim Hamm of Sports Illustrated, the Cowboys have a need at wide receiver. Outside of CeeDee Lamb, none of Dallas’ receiving options pose much of a threat to opposing defenses. Michael Gallup hasn’t produced much since his return from injury, James Washington has remained sidelined due to a Jones fracture injury and rookie Jalen Tolbert isn’t even active on game days.

Hamm suggests the Cowboys should consider reuniting with wide receiver Cedrick Wilson. Wilson signed a three-year, $22 million deal with the Miami Dolphins in the offseason. Wilson was expected to be an integral part of the Dolphins’ receiving core after a breakout 45-catch, 602-yard, six-touchdown campaign last season with Dallas. However, he has just four catches for 40 yards this season and was relegated to punt return duties for the first time last week versus the Pittsburgh Steelers.

“Wilson’s remaining salary for 2022 is around $2.1 million, certainly affordable for Dallas,” says Hamm. “Would the Cowboys be interested in Wilson for his $7 million fully guaranteed salary next season? One would think a little competition would only benefit the team at that position. .. but we’d understand, given his track record, if COO Stephen Jones would balk at the dollars. (After all, if Dallas wanted to pay $22 million for Wilson … they would’ve done it last March.)”

Wilson Not Used in Dolphins’ Offense

The idea makes sense. Wilson has appeared in just 90 offensive snaps, which is 24 percent of the Dolphins’ snaps during the six games in which he’s appeared in. With Tyreek Hill, Jayden Waddle and Trent Sherfield entrenched ahead of Wilson on the depth chart, Miami has little use for the veteran receiver.

A move back to the Cowboys could see Wilson immediately resume his role as the team’s No. 3 receiver. According to Pro Football Focus, Wilson posted a 73.8 offensive grade during the 2021 season, ranking 34th among all receivers with at least 60 targets.

Cowboys Lacking Consistent Receiving Options

Noah Brown has served as the team’s No. 2 receiver, starting all seven games this season. Brown has been solid, catching 25 passes for 339 yards and one touchdown. Meanwhile, Gallup has caught just eight balls for 86 yards and one touchdown while playing the No. 3 option.

According to PFF, Gallup has posted just a 60.7 offensive grade in his four appearances, ranking 83rd among 110 qualifying receivers. In other words, Gallup is clearly not 100 percent after returning from ACL surgery.

In fact, Gallup failed to record a single catch during Dallas’ 24-6 victory over the Detroit Lions. It was only the third time in Gallup’s career he didn’t catch a single pass during a game. Offensive coordinator Kellen Moore took responsibility for Gallup’s lack of involvement in the receiving game.

“That’s on me,” Moore said. “I feel like we’ve got to find a way to get Michael going. He’s done everything we’ve asked and done a great job. Had the two targets, missed those opportunities. We’ve just got to get him more involved. He’s a great example of a guy who can help us in some of those situations we need to improve on.”

Considering there’s financial incentive for the Dolphins to move on from Wilson — the move would save Miami $7.1 million between this season and next — and because the Cowboys could likely acquire Wilson for a low-round draft pick, there’s little reason why Dallas shouldn’t consider this move.