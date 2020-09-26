TV Coverage Map Unveiled for Cowboys-Seahawks Clash [LOOK]

Good news, out-of-state Dallas Cowboys fans: you’re getting Sunday’s game.

Per the television coverage map for Week 3, released by 506Sports.com, the majority of the country will watch Dallas do battle in Seattle in FOX’s late-afternoon, nationally-televised window.

A small sect of the nation will receive Buccaneers-Broncos (blue) and an even smaller group Lions-Cardinals (green) on their local affiliate.

Matchup History

This will be the 21st all-time tilt between the Cowboys (1-1) and Seahawks (2-0). The former owns the series lead, 11-9, having won the most recent meeting, a 24-22 squeaker in the 2018 NFC Wild Card round.

Seattle, however, emerged victorious in three of the previous four three regular-season face-offs, in 2018, 2017, and 2015. The Cowboys defeated the Seahawks, 30-23, in 2014.

For the history buffs: The Cowboys also won the first-ever game between the conference foes, cruising to a 28-13 conquest way back on Oct. 3, 1976.

2020 Installment

This year’s edition pits two of the highest-octane offenses against one another. Seattle’s Russell Wilson leads the league in touchdown passes (9) while his Cowboys counterpart, Dak Prescott, ranks third in passing yards (716). The Seahawks hung 38 points on the Falcons in Week 1, while Dallas achieved a 40-burger versus Atlanta last Sunday.

There are two ways the Cowboys, five-point underdogs, can pull off the upset at CenturyLink Field. The first way involves a ground-and-pound approach, riding workhorse running back Ezekiel Elliott. It’s an age-old strategy: control the clock, keep Wilson on the sideline, and grind away for 60 minutes.

“[Time of possession] is really big [this Sunday], and that’s been an area that we have to excel in,” Elliott said Wednesday, via the team’s official website. “That starts with me. I touch the ball—not as much as Dak—but after him, a lot. It starts with me just making sure early in the game we’re not wasting drives with ball security issues and making sure we’re converting third downs.”

The second way — and the likeliest to materialize, per head coach Mike McCarthy — is matching fire with fire. Dallas won’t be able to stop Wilson and company; they can only hope to contain them. The Seahawks are going to get their points and it’s on Prescott to simply outduel the early MVP favorite.

“We want to score as fast as we can, and as many times as we can as far as the start of the game and throughout the game,” McCarthy said Thursday.

