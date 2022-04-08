Cowboys Showing ‘Interest’ in Explosive QB-WR

The Dallas Cowboys could be gearing up to acquire a dynamic quarterback/wide receiver threat in the 2022 NFL draft.

According to a report from Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network on Sunday, April 3, the Cowboys have shown an “interest” in prospect D’Eriq King. The former University of Miami quarterback is making waves leading into the draft due to his dual-threat ability.

“Beyond an invitation to the Miami Hurricanes’ Pro Day, King (5-foot-9, 196 pounds) has drawn interest from the Buffalo Bills, Dallas Cowboys, and Seattle Seahawks, according to a league source,” says Wilson.

King Drawing Interest From Multiple Teams

As reported by Wilson, teams are interested in King possibly playing a slot receiver and red-zone threat role. King is drawing so much chatter that his interested teams reach beyond the Cowboys, Buffalo Bills and Seattle Seahawks.

In fact, King worked out privately for the New England Patriots and has talked “extensively” with the Denver Broncos.

“University of Miami quarterback D’Eriq King is drawing increased interest from NFL teams with an emphasis on his quarterback skills,” says Wilson. “The Manvel graduate worked out privately for New England Patriots assistant coach Joe Judge, is scheduled for the Texans’ local prospect day on April 8, had a Zoom meeting with the Baltimore Ravens, and talked extensively with the Denver Broncos following the Miami Pro Day workout along with other NFL teams, according to league sources not authorized to speak publicly.”

King started the entire 2020 season for the Hurricanes and began the 2021 campaign as the starting QB. However, a shoulder injury wiped out his senior season after just three games.

The 24-year-old King previously played for the Houston Cougars before transferring to the Hurricanes. It was at Houston that King played wide receiver and served as a return man.

As Wilson notes, King caught 58 passes during the 2016 and 2017 seasons and also returned kickoffs. As a freshman in 2016, WIlson started at wide receiver.

Although most mock drafts project King as an undrafted free agent or late draft pick, his versatility could land him a roster spot on an NFL team. King is well aware of that thought process entering the draft.

“The more you could do, the more valuable you are,” says King. “So if I can be one guy on a roster that can be backup quarterback, receiver, special teams, whatever I can do,” King said. “It’s all about getting the best opportunity to make the roster.”

How King Could Benefit Cowboys

King led the nation in total touchdowns in 2018 as a full-time starter for the Cougars (36 passing and 14 rushing) before tearing his meniscus. He redshirted the 2019 season before transferring to Miami and then suffered a torn ACL in the Hurricanes’ bowl game at the conclusion of the 2020 season.

Although the injury history may be a major concern for the diminutive King (5-foot-9, 196 pounds), his versatility could lead to teams wanting to use him in a similar way as the New Orleans Saints’ Taysom Hill.

Hill has never started more than nine games in a season, but he’s carved out a role for New Orleans as a quarterback, wide receiver and tight end over the past five seasons.

The Cowboys’ lack of depth at receiver could lead to Dallas taking a chance on King — especially if he goes undrafted. CeeDee Lamb projects as the Cowboys’ No. 1 receiver, while Michael Gallup is expected to miss the start of the season due to recovery from an ACL injury.

With the Cowboys lacking red-zone threats, King could carve out a specialty role in Dallas’ offense.