Cowboys Urged to Sign Ex-Super Bowl Champion CB to $11 Million Deal

The Dallas Cowboys could benefit from adding a former Super Bowl champion cornerback to the mix.

As suggested by Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox, a free agent the Cowboys “must pursue” is none other than former New Orleans Saints cornerback Bradley Roby. Knox argues that Dallas should prioritize depth at the cornerback position following season-ending injuries to key players such as Jourdan Lewis and Anthony Brown last season.

Knox’s proposed contract for Roby would be for two years and $11 million.

Cowboys Dealt With Serious Injuries to Cornerbacks in 2022

Although the Cowboys currently have four cornerbacks with valuable experience on the roster, adding a fifth for depth purposes is something Dallas should consider, says Knox.

“The Cowboys are fairly set at cornerback after activating Jourdan Lewis from the PUP list,” writes Knox. “Stephon Gilmore and Trevon Diggs should be an outstanding perimeter duo, and DaRon Bland provides excellent depth inside and out. After losing both Lewis and Anthony Brown to injuries last season, however, Dallas should know just how valuable depth can be. When a quality starter like Bradley Roby is available, the Cowboys should be willing to target him.”

Roby was a “surprise cut” by the Saints, as mentioned by Knox. Despite dealing with an ankle injury during the 2022 season, Roby still started 10 of his 13 appearances as a member of the Saints. The veteran cornerback posted 36 tackles while appearing in 73% of the defensive snaps.

Knox argues that as the 31-year-old enters his 10th season in the NFL, he remains a quality versatile cornerback capable of guarding receivers in the slot and on the outside.

“In coverage, Roby allowed an opposing passer rating of only 79.4 last season,” writes Knox. “Roby also possesses inside-outside versatility, which would give Dallas another excellent insurance policy to go with Bland. The only real downside to targeting Roby is that it might require Dallas to sell him on the idea of being a backup. A chance to chase the playoffs and a fair contract offer might be enough to make it a relatively easy sell.”

Cowboys’ Depth at Cornerback May Not Lead to Immediate Bradley Roby Signing

The former first-round draft pick initially entered the NFL with the Denver Broncos back in 2014, winning a Super Bowl in his second year while appearing in all 16 games with Denver during the 2015 season. Roby posted 40 tackles, one interception, one fumble recovery, one forced fumble and one defensive touchdown while appearing in 57% of the defensive snaps as the team’s nickel cornerback.

Roby eventually landed with the Houston Texans after spending the first five seasons of his career with the Broncos. Roby would start all 20 of his appearances with Houston during the 2019 and 2020 seasons before he was eventually traded to the Saints for a 2022 third-round pick and a 2023 conditional sixth-round pick.

In 126 appearances and 60 starts, Roby holds career statistics of 370 tackles, 11 interceptions, five sacks, eight forced fumbles and seven fumble recoveries.

Roby would definitely be a worthy addition to the Cowboys’ defensive unit. But when factoring in that they recently traded cornerback Kelvin Joseph for a former first-round pick in Noah Igbinoghene along with the presence of Lewis, Stephon Gilmore, DaRon Bland and Trevon Diggs, it’s hard to envision Dallas prioritizing signing Roby without any injuries to their top five current cornerbacks.