Cowboys Could Sign NFC East Rival’s Former Playoff QB: Analyst

The Dallas Cowboys could be in the market for a new quarterback.

As the Cowboys enter an offseason where they might have to explore signing a new backup quarterback, there won’t be any shortage of possible candidates. As K.D. Drummond of Cowboys Wire lists in his “25 potential free agent targets” that the Cowboys should pursue, Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke is a possible option for Dallas.

Heinicke Has Plethora of Starting Experience

The 29-year-old quarterback has a load of experience as a starter, going 12-12-1 as a starter over the course of his career. He notably led the team to a 5-3-1 record this season, bringing the Commanders back into the thick of the playoff race after starting out the season 2-4. However, he was benched entering Week 17 in favor of Carson Wentz while the Commanders still had control of their playoff destiny. Washington ended up losing the game to the Cleveland Browns 24-10 and are officially eliminated from the playoff race.

Despite being an undrafted free agent, Heinicke has been a spark plug every time he’s been given the opportunity to start. Outside of nearly leading a mediocre Commanders spot to the playoffs this year, he previously started a playoff game during the 2020 season, going toe-to-toe with Tom Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

While making his first career start, Heinicke completed 26 of 44 passes for 306 yards and a touchdown in a 31-23 loss to the eventual Super Bowl champions.

Although Heinicke has a bit of a gunslinger mentality — he threw 15 interceptions last season, third-highest mark in the league — he’s a gamer who garners the respect of his teammates.

Browns linebacker Reggie Garland pointed out following the Commanders’ loss that Washington players prefer Heinicke over Wentz at quarterback.

Via Tramel Raggs of The Washington Post:

“If you know football, you know he (Wentz) has a slow release,” said Garland. “And you know Heinicke gets the ball out fast. Like some of the guys I know on the team, they would’ve preffered Heinicke because they know he gets the ball out. You can see it on film too though. They play different with each quarterback.”

Cowboys Likely to Allow Rush to Walk

Cooper Rush will be a free agent in the offseason and is expected to command an interest after leading the Cowboys to a 4-1 record during Dak Prescott’s absence earlier in the season.

As Drummond mentions, it’s likely the Cowboys allow Rush to walk.

“Cooper Rush played himself into a solid contract this offseason and that money isn’t going to come from a club which has invested $40 million per season in their starter,” Drummond detailed on December 27, 2022. “He’ll get paid by a team looking for a bridge/mentor type to a highly-drafted rookie QB.”

Considering Heinicke was benched by the Commanders with a playoff spot on the line, it wouldn’t surprise anyone if he bolts for greener pastures. After proving himself as a starting quarterback over the past two seasons, he’ll be looking to cash in during free agency. According to Spotrac, his market value is $19.8 million per year across three seasons, which pays him starter-level money.

With it appearing the Commanders are likely to pursue another franchise quarterback in the offseason, Heinicke could cash in big in free agency with a lower level team or sign on as a lucrative backup for the Cowboys.