Cowboys Could Sign Ex-$63 Million RB Following Release: Analyst

The Dallas Cowboys could be among the “best” fits for a recently released four-time Pro Bowl running back.

As noted by Sporting News’ Jacob Camenker, the Cowboys are among four “best” fit destinations for Cook following his release from the New York Jets.

Camenker’s main argument for the potential addition of Cook stems from Dallas’ lack of efficiency with Tony Pollard as the lead running back for the first time in his career. Following the release of Ezekiel Elliott, Pollard is averaging a career-low 4.0 yards per carry this season after averaging 5.2 yards per carry last season in his first Pro Bowl campaign.

“The Cowboys threw their trust into Tony Pollard during the 2023 NFL offseason and moved on from veteran starter Ezekiel Elliott to do so,” writes Camenker. “The results haven’t been great, as Pollard is averaging a career-worst 4.0 yards per carry and has ceded some of his workload to Rico Dowdle in recent weeks.”

Why the Cowboys Could Sign Dalvin Cook

As noted by Camenker, Pollard has actually ceded the workload in a few recent games, most notable during the team’s Week 14 win over the Philadelphia Eagles. Pollard carried the ball 16 times for 59 yards (3.7 yards per carry) in comparison to Dowdle’s 12 carries for 46 yards (3.8 yards per carry) for one touchdown during the game.

Dowdle also carried the ball 12 times for 79 yards (6.6 yards per carry) and one touchdown in a win over the New York Giants back in November while Pollard had 15 carries for 55 yards.

However, Dowdle missed the team’s Week 17 win over the Detroit Lions due to an ankle injury. Pollard carried the ball 16 times for just 49 yards on 3.1 yards per carry.

While Cook has been one of the least-efficient running backs in the NFL this season – he’s averaging a career-low 3.2 yards per carry – some of that has to do with the Jets’ stagnant offensive situation.

Furthermore, Cook’s inconsistent playing time as a result of playing a backup role to Breece Hall hasn’t helped matters. Despite being active for the team’s game against the Cleveland Browns in Week 17, Cook didn’t play a single offensive snap.

During the week prior against the Washington Commanders, Cook played in just five snaps.

As Camenker notes, Cook could fill the Dowdle role and owner Jerry Jones has an affinity for signing big names.

“With Dowdle now banged up, Cook could be a logical replacement for him,” writes Camenker. “He would likely fare better behind Dallas’ strong offensive line and could help take some touches away from Pollard while offering a bit more explosive playmaking ability than Dowdle. The Cowboys have been known to hunt for big names under Jerry Jones, so an opportunity to add Cook on the cheap may interest the Cowboys enough to pull the trigger.”

Dalvin Cook Previously ‘Intrigued’ by Idea of Joining Cowboys

It’s worth noting that when Cook was available at the trade deadline, he was “intrigued” of the idea of joining the Cowboys.

Via ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler:

“Cook was intrigued by potentially playing for Baltimore or Dallas, I’m told, though neither team ever really entertained the perceived positional need at the deadline,” Fowler wrote back in November. “Cook just wants to play, and maybe New York can still help him with that.”

With Cook seeking to play for a Super Bowl contender and the Cowboys have an obviously need for a complementary back next to Pollard, the signing makes perfect sense.