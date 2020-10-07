Cowboys Poach Browns OT Days After Losing to Cleveland

Greg Senat is the rare exception where he beat ’em and joined ’em.

The Dallas Cowboys plucked Senat, a third-year offensive tackle, from the Cleveland Browns‘ practice squad and signed him to the active roster, the team announced Tuesday.

Senat’s addition — two days after Dallas was defeated by Cleveland — was the corresponding roster move following the release of defensive back Brandon Carr and OT Alex Light. The team also added OT William Sweet to the practice squad.

A 2018 sixth-round pick, Senat (6-6, 305) entered the NFL with the Ravens, spending his entire rookie campaign on injured reserve. He was waived by Baltimore in September 2019.

The Chiefs claimed Senat off waivers two days later but similarly moved him to IR that November, well before Kansas City would go on to win the Super Bowl. He was waived last month and quickly latched onto the Browns’ taxi squad, where he spent the first four weeks of this season.

Senat played collegiately at Wagner where he was a two-sport athlete — football and basketball. He made 22 career starts for the Seahawks across five eligible years. Lauded for his long arms (84.5 inches) but knocked for his inexperience, he drew pre-draft comparisons to current Chiefs guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif.

“Greg Senat is a late-round ‘draft and stash’ kind of player teams will look to develop into a starter,” Bleacher Report’s Matt Miller wrote in 2018. “With so few prospects coming out of college ready to play in the pros immediately, Senat offers intriguing upside as an athlete at tackle.”

Miller added: “Upside prospect with athleticism to easily move at left tackle and reach defenders. Recovery agility is there to save a rep if he’s beaten off the snap. … Has the lean, long frame of a basketball player and requires more bulk and strength. Defenders with strong hands can easily swat away his punch and get into his frame.”

Senat becomes the fourth tackle on the Cowboys’ 53-man roster, which includes Tyron Smith, Brandon Knight, and Terence Steele. The club lost starting RT La’el Collins to a season-ending hip injury but regained Smith in Week 4 following a two-game absence.

Until swing OT Cameron Erving (knee) returns from short-term IR, Senat could push Steele, benched during last Sunday’s loss to Cleveland, as the primary backup to Smith and Knight.

Background on Sweet

The North Carolina product went undrafted in 2019 and spent his rookie season on the Arizona Cardinals’ IR list. The Cardinals waived him this past February.

Sweet signed a one-year deal with the San Francisco 49ers in August before being released from the practice squad last month. The 6-foot-6, 313-pound blocker appeared in 26 career games for the Tar Heels.

Sweet is the third OT housed on Dallas’ 16-player practice team along with Isaac Alarcon and Eric Smith.

Follow Zack Kelberman on Twitter: @KelbermanNFL