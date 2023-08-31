Cowboys ‘Should’ Sign Ex-Super Bowl Champion Tight End: Analyst

The Dallas Cowboys could benefit from signing a former Super Bowl champion tight end.

As suggested by Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox, the Cowboys “should” give former Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Houston Texans tight end O.J. Howard as a “bargain” option. Knox argues that Dallas’ lack of experience at the tight end position — all three of their top tight ends are 24 years of age — should motivate them into signing an experienced player such as Howard.

“The Dallas Cowboys should give Howard a look, as they have a largely inexperienced tight end room, headlined by second-year player Jake Ferguson and rookie Luke Schoonmaker,” writes Knox. “The Cowboys are looking to win now. A veteran like Howard, a 2021 Super Bowl champion, can help show their younger players how to get it done.”

O.J. Howard Considered First-Round Draft Bust

The former first-round draft pick spent the first five seasons of his career with the Buccaneers, winning a Super Bowl ring at the conclusion of the 2020 season. However, he missed the team’s Super Bowl win and the majority of that season — he appeared in just four games — due to a torn Achilles suffered early in the year.

Howard — who was also a National Champion at the University of Alabama — has never come close to living up to his billing as a first-round pick. Howard started during the first three seasons of his career in Tampa Bay, topping out with 34 receptions and 565 receiving yards (16.6 yards per reception) during the 2018 season.

However, he lost his starting job during the 2020 season when Rob Gronkowski came out of retirement and failed to make a dent in the receiving game with Tom Brady under center. Howard posted just 25 receptions for 281 receiving yards and three touchdowns in 21 games and 10 starts during his two seasons playing with Brady (2020 and 2021).

While Howard eventually latched on with the Texans for the 2022 season, he also failed to make much of an impact, serving mostly as a blocker while posting just 10 receptions for 145 receiving yards and two touchdowns in 13 games and 10 starts. Howard also signed with the Las Vegas Raiders during the offseason, but was cut early during training camp.

Cowboys Could Use O.J. Howard as Red Zone Option

At the very least, the Cowboys could utilize Howard as a blocking tight end. Dallas’ top two tight ends, Jake Ferguson and Luke Schoonmaker, are known more for their receiving prowess than their blocking skills.

However, Howard did struggle with pass blocking during the 2022 season, producing a lowly 47.5 pass-blocking grade, according to Pro Football Focus. He was actually much worse during the 2021 while blocking for Brady — who is known for his ability to get the ball out quickly — posting a 31.4 pass-blocking grade.

Howard has shown the ability to be an above average blocker in the past, posting a 75.4 pass-blocking grade during the 2018 season and a 76.2 pass-blocking grade in 2020 (in four games). Furthermore, due to his size (6-foot-6, 251 pounds) and his previous production (he posted 11 touchdowns during his first two seasons), he could specialize as a red zone option.

Considering Howard signed a deal slightly worth more than $1.2 million with the Raiders, he could be signed for a similar type of deal with the Cowboys.