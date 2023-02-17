Cowboys Could Sign Speedy Ex-Pro Bowl Wide Receiver: Analyst

The Dallas Cowboys are being urged to target a speedy ex-Pro Bowl wide receiver.

As LP Cruz of SB Nation’s Blogging the Boys noted, the Cowboys should pursue Detroit Lions wide receiver DJ Chark. Cruz attributes Chark’s speed — he ran a 4.34 40-yard-dash at the scouting combine — and his explosive playmaking as reasons for why Dallas should pursue the 26-year-old wide receiver.

“D.J. Chark would make for a solid addition in Dallas with what should be a low-risk acquisition, while also having a high upside,” says Cruz. “Chark, taken in the second round of the 2018 draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars, has the speed dynamic that the Cowboys desperately need. Clocked at 4.34 at the scouting combine, Chark can stretch the field and create more space for the offense to operate in the short and intermediate passing game. Chark also has more than enough size at just under 6’3”. The team has had an interest in Chark before and did meet privately with Dallas ahead of the 2018 NFL draft.”

DJ Chark Considered a Big-Play Receiver

The veteran receiver is known for his big-play ability, turning nine of his 30 touches into big plays — defined as a catch of 20 yards or more and a run of 10 yards or more — last season (a big-play rate of 30%). The injury bug has slowed down the veteran in recent years, but at his best, he can produce. Chark turned in a 1,000-yard season back in 2019 as a member of the Jacksonville Jaguars with a late-round draft pick rookie at quarterback (Gardner Minshew).

“Chark would bring a lot of experience as he’s started forty games in his career,” says Cruz. “Chark’s best season came in in 2019 after recording a career-high 73 receptions for 1,008 yards, earning a trip to the Pro Bowl in the process. According to the statistics last season, Chark had a big play (a catch of 20 yards or more and a run of 10 yards or more) on nine of his 52 touches for a rate of 17.3 percent The downside is he has missed 19 games in the past two years, having had some difficulty with staying healthy throughout his time in the league. This will likely drive his market price down, but that would make him a sensible signing for Dallas.”

Chark Would Be Cheap Option for Cowboys at WR

The Cowboys aren’t exactly in the best shape financially from a salary cap perspective. Dallas is nearly $8 million over the salary cap entering the 2023 offseason, ranking 21st among all clubs.

Chark would be a reasonably cheap option as his market value is just $9.5 million per year, according to Spotrac.

However, it’s worth noting that he’s appeared in just 15 games over the past two seasons due to ankle injuries and hasn’t come close to matching the production he put up during the 2019 season. Over his past 15 games, Chark has produced just 37 receptions for 656 receiving yards and five touchdowns.

The Cowboys will obviously be seeking bigger names to pair alongside CeeDee Lamb — Odell Beckham Jr. will once again be an option — but Chark would be a nice secondary option if Dallas ends up missing out on the bigger names.