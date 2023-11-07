Cowboys Sign Steelers’ Former 6-Foot-4 Receiver: Report

The Dallas Cowboys are adding a new wide receiver to their team.

As reported by Jordan Schultz of Bleacher Report, the Cowboys are signing former Pittsburgh Steelers and Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Martavis Bryant to the practice squad.

“Comeback complete: Former #Steelers WR Martavis Bryant is signing with the #Cowboys practice squad after today’s workout, sources tell

BleacherReport,” reported Schultz on Tuesday, November 7. “Bryant, 31, most recently played in the XFL. Before his NFL suspension in 2018, he had 18 TDs in three seasons with Pittsburgh.”

Bryant had actually worked out for the Cowboys earlier in the day, with Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones complimenting the 6-foot-4 receiver.

Via Jon Machota of The Athletic:

“He’s a guy that’s a big, strong, fast receiver that we’ll certainly take a look at,” Jones told 105.3 The Fan.

Cowboys Don’t Plan to Immediately Elevate Martavis Bryant

While the Cowboys are signing Bryant to the practice squad, there aren’t immediate plans to elevate him to the 53-man roster, according to CBS Sports’ Josina Anderson.

“With the Cowboys signing WR Martavis Bryant to the practice squad, my understanding there is currently no immediate plans to elevate him,” writes Anderson. “With Bryant’s recent reinstatement by the Commissioner, Dallas wants to methodically take time to evaluate him and see if he can add to what they have. Bryant has clearly had no camp & still needs to learn their offensive system. They will “see how it goes.”

Bryant is best known for his four years spent with the Steelers between 2014 and 2017. The 31-year-old receiver caught 126 balls for 1,917 receiving yards (he was suspended during the 2016 season) and 17 touchdowns during his three seasons in Pittsburgh.

His best season saw him catch 50 balls for 765 receiving yards and six touchdowns during the 2015 season. Bryant also caught eight touchdowns during the 2014 season.

Bryant’s most recent season saw him catch 19 balls for 266 receiving yards in eight games with the Raiders during the 2018 season. The former fourth-round draft pick had been suspended for the past five years due to violating the terms of his conditional reinstatement.

Over the course of his four-year career, Bryant holds totals of 145 receptions for 2,183 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns in 44 games and 18 starts.

Why Martavis Bryant Has Been Suspended During NFL Career

As noted by Michael David Smith of NBC Sports, Bryant has been suspended multiple times due to violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy.

“The 31-year-old Bryant was once among the best big-play threats in football,” writes David Smith. “As a rookie in 2014 with the Steelers, he averaged a whopping 21.1 yards per catch and scored eight touchdowns in 10 games. But he was suspended for the first four games of the 2015 season for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy, and then suspended for the entire 2016 season for another violation.”

The Cowboys will hope that Bryant — who has played professional football in leagues such as the CFL, IFL, FCF and XFL during his suspension — can eventually give their receiving corps a boost.