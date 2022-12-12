Cowboys Sign 4-Time Pro Bowl Receiver, Pass on Odell Beckham Jr.

The Dallas Cowboys are signing a wide receiver — it just isn’t Odell Beckham Jr.

After weeks of flirting with the idea of signing Beckham, Dallas is instead opting to see another former Pro Bowl receiver. As Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported on Monday, December 12, Dallas is signing four-time Pro Bowl receiver T.Y. Hilton. Hilton is best known for his 10-year career with the Indianapolis Colts, largely serving as the team’s go-to receiver during his time there.

“The Cowboys are securing veteran WR help after all, signing longtime #Colts star TY Hilton, his agents KatzBrosSports tell me and SlaterNFL,” says Rapoport. “He’s on a visit with the team today and should provide help down the stretch and in the playoffs.”

Why Cowboys Are Signing Hilton Instead of Beckham

During his 10 seasons in Indianapolis, Hilton led the Colts in receiving yards in seven of his 10 seasons, including leading the league in the category during the 2016 season. As Jane Slater of NFL Network reports, one team source from the Cowboys explained why Dallas is signing Hilton.

“On the addition of TY Hilton a team source tells me ‘He’s a proven WR with some juice & experience. He can play multiple spots and a team guy that could potentially add some depth to a team,’ says Slater. “More importantly keeps Dallas liquid and able to make other moves this year if they need.”

With the signing of Hilton, one can assume the Cowboys will no longer pursue Beckham, who visited with the team last week.

Why the Cowboys Are Passing on Beckham

Team owner Jerry Jones explained the concern in signing Beckham, who recently revealed he won’t return to the field until mid-January.

Via 105.3 The Fan:

“Well I’m not confident, at all,” said Jones on Tuesday, December 6. “And so that’s the issue. We all realize that issue of health, that issue of availability. You’ve got to take a good look at everything, not only the obvious, and that’s his performance, but also any issues regarding health. So all of this we’ve got to come in with our eyes wide open and it has to be addressed, and that’s when you can see if you can make a deal or not.”

Defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence shared a similar sentiment on the idea of Beckham joining the Cowboys.

Via Mike Fisher of Sports Illustrated:

“It’s fair to say I’m trying to reach a Super Bowl,” Lawrence said. “So if he can come and help us with that, then yes, I’ll accept him. But if we’re just gonna do the circus, no I don’t.”

Beckham’s comments during an interview on “The Shop” probably didn’t help his cause to get signed by the Cowboys. The 30-year-old receiver said he doesn’t see the point in returning for the regular season and would prefer to play in the playoffs.

“I would like to be in a stable environment. Get up 6 a.m., leave at 6 p.m. for four weeks and then let’s talk about it,” Beckham Jr. said. “I’ve played football for a long time. I’m not saying I couldn’t step in and play regular season, but I don’t see the point. I really don’t. I’d rather play when that pressure’s on.”

With Beckham clearly a few weeks away from returning, the Cowboys are moving on to Hilton.