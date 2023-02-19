Cowboys Signing Former Highly Touted RB ‘Makes Sense’: Analyst

The Dallas Cowboys could be looking at adding a veteran running back.

According to Patrik Walker of the Cowboys’ official web site, if the Cowboys are forced to look for other options outside of Tony Pollard and Ezekiel Elliott, New England Patriots running back Damien Harris makes sense as a free agent option.

“Sticking with the youth movement at the position (yes, I’m purposefully aiming away from the roundly dreaded RB age of 30), my scouting takes me to the New England Patriots and, as such, to the film of Damien Harris,” says Walker. “Bill Belichick grabbed Harris as a third-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Alabama, where he won two national championships and, as such, isn’t unaccustomed to the scathing hot/bright light that comes with suiting up for a the most visible team/program at its respective level.”

Damien Harris Used to Playing Under High-Pressure Environments

Walker has a valid point here as Harris won two National Championships at the University of Alabama under Bill Belichick disciple, Nick Saban. Harris not only played at a college football powerhouse, he was named a Second-Team All-SEC selection during his senior season in 2018.

Although he was derailed by injuries during the 2022 season, he has served as the Patriots’ starting running back over the past three seasons. His banner season came in 2021 when he posted 1,061 yards from scrimmage and 15 rushing touchdowns, ranking second in the league in the latter category.

“Harris got off to a slow start as a rookie with the Patriots, playing in just two games and carrying the ball only four times, but that changed in Year 2 and he exploded in Year 3 — to the tune of 1,061 yards from scrimmage and 15 touchdowns,” said Walker. “Things slowed for him again in Year 4, however, as injury cost him the starting role and cut his production in half. He’s not hitting the market at his peak, and that increases his value because, if he’s healthy, he’s a gamer.”

Why the Cowboys Could Sign Damien Harris

While Harris has yet to turn in a 1,000-yard rushing season, he’s been one of the most effective backs in the league when healthy. According to Pro Football Focus, Harris ranked second among all running backs in offensive grade during the 2020 (90.3) and 2021 (86.6) seasons.

According to Spotrac, Harris’ market value is $7.1 million per year for a total of slightly over $21 million across thee seasons. That would make the 26-year-old the 10th-highest paid running back in the league.

By comparison, Ezekiel Elliott is currently under a deal that will pay him that would pay him $16.7 million, the highest cap figure among running backs entering the 2023 season. Dallas will attempt to restructure Elliott’s contract, but in a scenario where they can’t, they could move on from him with a dead cap hit of roughly $11.8 million.

Meanwhile, Tony Pollard — who will be a free agent and is coming off of a fractured fibula — has a projected market value of $9 million per year across three seasons for a total of $27.1 million. That would make him the eighth-highest paid running back in the league.

Free agency will have a number of options when it comes to the running back position — Walker mentions Kareem Hunt and Alexander Mattison as other possible candidates — in case the Cowboys are forced to replace either Pollard or Elliott.

But Harris may emerge as the most viable option if the Cowboys are forced to look for another running back.