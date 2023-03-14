Cowboys Star Target Could Sign With Potential AFC Contender: Report

A potential Dallas Cowboys free agent signing is on the wish list of a potential AFC contender.

As reported by Diana Russini of ESPN on Tuesday, March 14, Aaron Rodgers — who could be traded to the New York Jets — has provided the Jets with a wish list of players he’d like for the franchise to acquire. One of the names listed is none other than wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

The Cowboys have been involved in talks with Beckham about potentially signing the three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver since November.

“Aaron Rodgers has provided the NY Jets with a wish-list of free agents he would like them to target and acquire, per sources,” says Russini. “It includes Randall Cobb, Allen Lazard, Marcedes Lewis and….Odell Beckham Jr.”

Cowboys Still Interested in Signing Odell Beckham Jr.

The 30-year-old Beckham missed the entire 2022 season due to a torn ACL suffered in Super Bowl LVI. He was projected to return by the end of the 2022 season and was in talks with the Cowboys, Buffalo Bills and New York Giants prior to the conclusion of the regular season. However, Beckham ultimately went unsigned.

Despite passing on signing Beckham at the end of the 2022 season, team owner Jerry Jones stressed that he’s still interested in signing the star receiver.

In fact, Jones reiterated his interest in signing Beckham earlier this month.

Via ESPN’s Todd Archer:

“Odell Beckham is eligible to be signed now and Jerry Jones said he has had indirect contact with the wide receiver and has spoken with Beckham’s mother. ‘He’s somebody that I have the same kind of interest that I had in him during the season,'” reported Archer on March 3.

Jones even stressed that the Cowboys could do “something special” by signing the right veteran free agent.

Via Jon Machota of The Athletic:

“I want to tell you, don’t dismiss us doing something special with the right veteran free agent,” said Jones. “At any place, I would in a New York minute, if I think it fits more than a short-term situation for us.”

Odell Beckham Jr. Looking for $20 Million Annually

While it’s clear that Beckham remains in high demand despite missing the entire 2022 season, the question is, at what cost?

As Mike Florio of NBC Sports reports, Beckham’s looking for a deal that pays him $20 million per year. For perspective, only 14 receives earn $20 million annually. It also was only a year prior that the Cowboys traded star receiver Amari Cooper to the Cleveland Browns for a fifth-round draft pick due to his $20 million base salary for the 2023 and 2024 seasons.

If the Jets are willing to overpay for Beckham to appease Rodgers, that would basically rule the Cowboys out of the running for Beckham. As much as Dallas may want to sign Beckham to pair alongside CeeDee Lamb, the Cowboys aren’t paying a 30-year-old receiver coming off of a serious injury $20 million per year.

The Jets haven’t officially acquired Rodgers just yet. But if the trade is completed, the Cowboys’ pursuit of Beckham may be affected in a major way due to Rodgers’ desire to play with Beckham.