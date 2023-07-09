Cowboys Predicted to Land ‘Physical’ Florida Star as Potential New Starter

The Dallas Cowboys could already be thinking about Stephon Gilmore’s eventual replacement.

In Jordan Reid of ESPN’s 2024 NFL Mock Draft, he projects the Cowboys to select University of Florida starting cornerback Jason Marshall Jr. with the 27th overall draft pick. Reid argues that Dallas’ need for a starting cornerback opposite of Trevon Diggs could lead the Cowboys to selecting a cornerback in the first round of next year’s draft.

Gilmore has one year left on his deal and might not figure into the team’s long-term plans.

“Stephon Gilmore — who is turning 33 and entering the final year of his contract — doesn’t seem to be in the Cowboys’ long-term plans, and Trevon Diggs is likely to become expensive in the near future,” writes Reid. “That is to say the Cowboys may be relying on drafting well in the secondary behind Diggs. At 6-foot-1 and 198 pounds, Marshall’s length causes issues for opponents in man coverage. However, he lacks ball production (only two career interceptions), and scouts want to see him make a bigger impact on passes in the air next season.”

Why the Cowboys Could Use Stephon Gilmore for One Season

Gilmore remains one of the better corners in the NFL, coming off of a productive 16-game campaign with the Indianapolis Colts that saw him notch a career-high 66 tackles. However, he’s turning 33 years old this season, which makes him the oldest starting cornerback in the league. In other words, there’s no guarantee Gilmore turns in another strong campaign that brings him back to Dallas for his age-34 season.

Marshall took over the No. 1 cornerback role in Florida during his sophomore season last year and turned in a strong season. As Graham Hall of 247 Sports notes, Marshall finished the season without allowing a single touchdown.

“A physical corner, Marshall finished the season with 29 tackles, 8 pass breakups, 1 tackle for loss, 1 interception, and a quarterback hurry, while not allowing a touchdown in more than 330 coverage snaps,” writes Hall.

Florida’s assistant head coach, Corey Raymond, singled out Marshall as the most-improved player in the secondary.

“He got better,” said Raymond. “As the season started progressing you saw the climb in his play, which, you know, he was a highly recruited guy, everybody recruited him.You see that coming out right now.”

Raymond actually mentioned that the third-year cornerback is practicing like he’s ready to be a professional.

“Honestly (he’s) just being a pro, doing everything the right way,” Raymond said of Marshall on March 21st. “Working extra, working hard at practice, doing all those little things. He’s doing that. It’s like he’s ready to be a professional and he’s working like that to be a professional.”

Cowboys Lacking Proven Depth Beyond Starting Corners

Outside of Diggs — who the Cowboys will likely sign to a contract extension in the near future — Dallas features a number of young and inexperienced corners in DaRon Bland, Kelvin Joseph and Nahshon Wright. Bland played well last season after stepping in as the starting cornerback following season-ending injuries to Jourdan Lewis and Anthony Brown.

Outside of cornerback, Reid lists offensive line and running back as positions to address in the first round. Considering how important the cornerback position is today’s NFL — along with quarterback, offensive tackle and defensive end — expect the Cowboys to go with a cornerback in the first round of next year’s draft.