Cowboys Could Strike Trade for Oft-Criticized Receiver, Says Analyst

The Dallas Cowboys could seek a solution to their lack of production at the receiver position via trade.

As mentioned by FanBuzz’s Matt Lombardo, the Cowboys are considered one of the potential landing spots for Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy. The former first-round draft pick has been the subject of trade rumors and according to Lombardo, Jeudy has already been discussed in a potential deal with an NFC team.

“Sunday’s blowout (42-10 loss to the San Francisco 49ers) laid bare just how wide the gap is between the Cowboys and the 49ers, and how necessary it is that Dallas add a deep-threat to Prescott’s arsenal,” writes Lombardo. “Jeudy is the working definition of a deep threat, capable of taking the top off a defense on a slant or deep-post pattern, pretty much with ease. Jeudy and CeeDee Lamb would be a big step in the right direction for the Cowboys’ vertical passing game and potentially a major boost to Prescott’s upside.”

Cowboys Lacking Viable Options Outside of CeeDee Lamb

While it’s unclear which NFC team this is, the fact that the Broncos appear to be shopping their starting receiver is an indication that he could be traded before the deadline on October 31. Furthermore, considering Denver is currently 1-5 and releasing key assets — the Broncos have released former high-profile acquisitions Randy Gregory and Frank Clark recently — it looks like the Broncos will be in seller mode before the end of the month.

The Cowboys are currently lacking a viable secondary receiver behind CeeDee Lamb. While Lamb has produced 27 receptions for 358 receiving yards, Dallas’ other options — Michael Gallup and Brandin Cooks — have provided little support.

Gallup — who is now nearly two years removed from his ACL injury — has posted just 15 receptions for 180 receiving yards and zero touchdowns. It’s the second consecutive season where Gallup has largely been a non-factor, producing similar results during the 2022 season when he posted just 39 receptions for 424 receiving yards as the starting receiver opposite of Lamb.

Meanwhile, Cooks — who was expected to fill the void previously left over by the departure of Amari Cooper last year — has been Dallas’ biggest disappointment this season, posting just nine receptions for 73 receiving yards despite appearing in 70% of the offensive snaps.

That’s not even mentioning how Dak Prescott’s former favorite security blanket, tight end Dalton Schultz, is now with the Houston Texans. While the Cowboys are throwing to new starting tight end Jake Ferguson — 20 targets, second-most on the team — he’s produced just 20 receptions for 175 receiving yards (8.8 yards per reception) for only one touchdown.

In other words, the Cowboys desperately need a receiver to step up outside of Lamb.

Why the Cowboys Could Trade for Jerry Jeudy

The 24-year-old Jeudy was once a highly-hyped draft pick out of the University of Alabama during the 2020 NFL Draft. Jeudy was selected No. 15 overall, the second receiver picked in one of the most highly-hyped drafts for wide receivers.

In fact, Jeudy was selected two spots ahead of Cowboys star wide receiver Lamb, seven picks before Minnesota Vikings star wideout Justin Jefferson and 18 picks before the Cincinnati Bengals selected wide receiver Tee Higgins, who has produced two 1,000-yard seasons during the first three seasons of his career.

However, he has yet to come anywhere close to living up to his draft billing. Furthermore, he has yet to come close towards replicating the production of his fellow receivers from the draft.

While Jeudy turned in a solid season last year with a 67-catch, 972-yard, six-touchdown campaign, he has yet to display consistency at the NFL level. He’s followed up his banner year by posting just 20 receptions for 222 receiving yards with zero touchdowns this season. The lack of production is not only startling considering his season last year, it’s also surprising considering Jeudy has failed to produce despite facing criticism.

Prior to the Broncos’ Thursday Night Football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Jeudy was involved in a sideline spat with NFL Network analyst and former wide receiver Steve Smith. Following the altercation, Smith said the following regarding Jeudy.

“I’m sorry I said you were a JAG, just a guy who is an average wide receiver they [the Denver Broncos] used a first-round pick on that isn’t doing anything,” said Smith during the pregame broadcast on Thursday, October 12. “I hope today you actually show up in a way that you haven’t shown up in the last couple years since they drafted you. So if you ever got a problem with Agent 89, I’m sorry for saying that you are an average wide receiver that they will eventually move on from.”

Outside of Smith’s criticism, former Broncos offensive guard and three-time Super Bowl champion also knocked Jeudy following the game on social media.

“3 for 14… love it when a dude who gets challenged by his ‘old head haters’ rises up to the challenge! And yes I’m talking about you @jerryjeudy,” said Schlereth on X, formerly known as Twitter.

While Jeudy may have his faults, he could still be the perfect vertical complement to Lamb.

Considering the Broncos will likely sell low on Jeudy, this is a potential trade that the Cowboys should absolutely explore.