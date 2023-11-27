Cowboys Taking Next Step in Potential Shaquille Leonard Signing: Report

The Dallas Cowboys could be on the verge of making a big-time move.

The Cowboys will host free agent and former Indianapolis Colts linebacker Shaquille Leonard for a visit this week, according to Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News.

“With Mike McCarthy saying the Cowboys have interest in Shaq Leonard, a source close to the situation says Leonard will visit the Cowboys this week,” writes Watkins on Sunday, November 26. “A specific date hasn’t been finalized.”

Head coach Mike McCarthy commented on Leonard’s planned visit, confirming there’s “interest” in potentially signing him.

Via Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News:

“I don’t have anything to report on Shaq, but yes, definitely, there’s interest,” said McCarthy.

Jerry Jones Previously Confirmed Cowboys’ Interest in Shaquille Leonard

Leonard’s planned visit comes shortly after team owner Jerry Jones confirmed interest in the three-time Pro Bowler following the team’s 45-10 win over the Washington Commanders. However, Jones refused to commit to the idea that Dallas was going to sign Leonard.

“Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says the team has made contact with free agent LB Shaq Leonard, but their level of interest is still being determined,” wrote ESPN’s Ed Werder on Thursday, November 23. “Team is performing due diligence because Leonard had two recent back surgeries that may be impacting his performance level.”

The 28-year-old linebacker was surprisingly released by the Colts following Week 11 after his playing time had decreased in a major way compared to previous seasons. After appearing in at least 93% of the defensive snaps during his first four seasons, Leonard had played just 70% of the defensive snaps this season.

Leonard made a name for himself due to making splash plays. The former Defensive Rookie of the Year had 11 interceptions and 17 forced fumbles during his first four seasons in the league, the most interceptions and the second-most forced fumbles of any linebacker during that timeframe.

However, his reduction in playing time following a back injury had limited those splash plays over the past two seasons. In 12 games over the past two years, Leonard recorded just one interception and zero forced fumbles.

The decreased role and production led to an unhappy Leonard, paving the way for his release. Gregg Doyel of The Indianapolis Star commented on Leonard’s frustration shortly following the team’s Week 10 games against the New England Patriots.

“This guy has been angry in recent weeks, angry and frustrated and even heartbroken – his words, not mine – with the way the Colts have (not) been using him this season,” wrote Doyel on November 12.

Eagles Also Interested in Signing Shaquille Leonard

While the Cowboys are clearly in the running for Leonard’s services, their biggest rival — the Philadelphia Eagles — are also interested in the veteran linebacker, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

“Colts’ three-time All-Pro LB Darius Shaquille Leonard cleared waivers today, per source,” writes Schefter on Wednesday, November 22. “He is now a free agent. Teams expected to have some level of interest include the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys.”

Despite the fact that the Eagles hold a 10-1 record — along with a victory over the Cowboys in Week 9 — Jones directly refuted the idea that Dallas is competing with Philadelphia for Leonard.

Via Pro Football Talk’s Charean Williams:

“Well, it doesn’t…” Jones said on Thursday, November 23. “Every time, they seem to be making some good decisions over there personnel-wise. I like our linebackers. So, I don’t want to imply one way or the other my interest in Leonard.”

Time will tell on which team ends up signing Leonard, but it looks like it will be one of the two NFC East powerhouses.