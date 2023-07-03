Cowboys Urged to Trade for Record-Breaking 4-Time Pro Bowler

The Dallas Cowboys could be an ideal landing spot for a versatile offensive weapon, as one analyst suggests.

As LP Cruz of SB Nation’s Blogging the Boys suggests, the Cowboys “should target” Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarelle Patterson. Cruz argues that the Falcons’ bloated depth at running back — they recently spent a first-round pick on the top running back in the 2023 NFL Draft, Bijan Robinson — as a reason for why they should move on from the four-time Pro Bowl offensive weapon.

Why the Cowboys Could Use Cordarelle Patterson

Cruz also cites Patterson as an “insurance policy” for Tony Pollard as he returns from a broken fibula injury. Dallas doesn’t feature much depth behind Pollard following the departure of Ezekiel Elliott, with Ronald Jones, rookie Deuce Vaughn and former undrafted free agent Malik Davis battling it out for the backup spot.

“Patterson could serve as an insurance policy for Tony Pollard if something were to go wrong, and also he could lighten the load for KaVontae Turpin if Turpin does take on a more prominent role in the scheme of the Cowboys,” writes Cruz.

The 32-year-old Patterson saw a reduced role last season due to the role of 2022 draft pick, Tyler Allgeier, in the offense. Despite Allgeier’s presence, Patterson still averaged 4.8 yards per carry on a career-high 695 rushing yards and eight touchdowns. Patterson’s career-best rushing season came just a year after he turned in a career-high 588 receiving yards and five touchdowns during the 2021 season.

According to Pro Football Focus, Patterson posted an efficient 81.0 offensive grade and 83.5 rushing grade last season. Patterson ranked 14th among all running backs in offensive grade (with at least 100 snaps) and 11th in rushing grade.

In other words, he remains one of the most dynamic offensive weapons in the NFL. Due to the fact he saw limited touches over the course of his career until the past three seasons — he never carried the ball more than 42 times in a single season prior to 2020 — he’s a 32-year-old veteran with very little wear-and-tear.

Cordarelle Patterson Can Also Be Used as Returner

As Cruz also notes, Patterson is one of the most decorated returners in NFL history. He holds the record for most career kickoff return touchdowns (nine) and set the record with a 109-yard kickoff return.

“Furthermore, Patterson is historically one of the finest kick returners to ever play in the NFL,” writes Cruz. “Patterson also has averaged 29.5 yards per return in his career. He has scored kickoff return touchdowns for four different organizations, the most recent with the Falcons last season.”

Although Dallas currently features Pro Bowl returner KaVontae Turpin on the roster, the Cowboys could gain by adding a versatile weapon in Patterson, who is capable of playing as a running back and a wide receiver. The 5-foot-9, 153-pound Turpin has yet to prove capable as a receiver, with his small frame a major question mark moving forward.

By acquiring Patterson, the Cowboys wouldn’t have to devote a roster spot to a player only capable of playing as a returner.

As far as what it would require to acquire Patterson, Cruz mentions that the compensation would be “minimal.”

“As for compensation and how much it would take to acquire Patterson, it should be minimal,” writes Cruz. “The Cowboys traded low draft capital to acquire two starters: Brandin Cooks and Stephon Gilmore. Undoubtedly, the compensation to acquire Patterson will be even less. Though still productive, Patterson is an older player, and the Falcons are running back rich now.”

The Cowboys could acquire a gem in Patterson. We’ll see if they show interest heading into the 2023 season.